ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar maintains top spot, Arshdeep rises to 23rd in T20I Rankings

The ICC T20I Rankings have been updated yet again. While Suryakumar Yadav has maintained his top spot, Arshdeep Singh has risen to 23rd, his career-best to date, thanks to their joyful outing in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Image credit: Getty

In-form Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav secured his top spot in the batting chart. At the same time, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh mounted a career-best 23rd rank among bowlers in the updated ICC T20I Rankings released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday. Yadav, who has been in superheated form, has piled up 225 runs in five games at a strike rate of practically 200 in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. He gained a career-high rating of 869 points to persist as the number-one batter in the format. In India's previous group contest, Yadav bashed a 25-ball 61, adding six more points in the weekly rankings update and 39 points clear of second-placed Pakistan's wicketkeeper-opener Mohammad Rizwan.

Image credit: Getty

Next on the list is Devon Conway of New Zealand, 90 points afloat of Yadav, while Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has fallen further seven points behind the Kiwi in the fourth. India's vice-captain and wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul's 50s versus Bangladesh and Zimbabwe have raised him five spots to 16th. At the same time, former Indian skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma are ranked 11th and 18th, respectively. CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

Image credit: Getty

In the bowling graph, making slow headway in Australia with his opportune breakthroughs, Arshdeep has acquired four slots to reach 23rd, one behind his Palostan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, on the other hand, has moved five positions to 13th after grabbing three wickets against minnows Zimbabwe.

Image credit: Getty

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan mystery spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, the foremost wicket-taker of the ongoing T20WC, is back as the number-one bowler. He grasped 15 wickets during Lanka's Super 12 conclusion at the Twenty20 (T20) event, ending Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan's reign at the pinnacle and retrieving the number one class he last held in November last year. ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 - 'Mr 360' AB de Villiers lauds Surya's show; says never saw this happening

Image credit: Getty