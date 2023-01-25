ICC ODI Rankings: Mohammed Siraj takes number one spot; here's where Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma stand

ICC ODI Rankings have undergone a fresh update, as Mohammed Siraj has shot to the top of the rankings among bowlers.

Image credit: PTI

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj on Wednesday became the new number-one bowler in the ICC Rankings for ODI bowlers, asserting his fast and dominant rise in international cricket. Siraj displaced pacers Trent Boult of New Zealand and Josh Hazlewood of Australia to attain the feat for the first time. Not only has Siraj's shape over the last year been arbitrary, but his exertion in the One-Day International (ODI) series at home earlier this month versus Sri Lanka and New Zealand presented just how much the right-arm speedster has enhanced recently. Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey asked Siraj to work on his specific game aspects last year, and the energetic quick's additional activity has paid off.

Image credit: PTI

Siraj claimed nine wickets versus Lanka, finishing as the leading wicket-taker for the three-contest ODI series. At the same time, he backed it up by bagging a four-for in the opening game of the just-concluded ODIs versus New Zealand. It means Siraj jerks to the summit of the ODI bowler rankings with 729 rating points. However, his top lead is narrow with Hazlewood, just a couple of rating points higher than the Aussie.

Image credit: PTI

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was all-praise for Siraj when questioned about the emerging speedster after the series clean sweep against New Zealand. "He has done well. He understands what the team is expecting from him. To come and take the new ball, swing the ball, get early wickets. In the middle overs, too, he's got so much skill. The more he plays, the better he gets," he enunciated.

Image credit: PTI

Fellow India speedster Mohammed Shami has flinched 11 spots to the 32nd place on the updated list for ODI bowlers. At the same time, there is quite some activity at the pinnacle of the batter rankings after India's home series triumph against the Kiwis. Pakistan captain Babar Azam continued to enjoy a refreshing lead at the top of the ODI batter rankings.

Image credit: PTI

Still, there are three Indian players inside the top 10, chasing the tallest accolade. In-form opener Shubman Gill is the eye-catcher. The right-hander has jumped an astonishing 20 zones to sixth following an intelligent double century and a ton versus New Zealand at home.

Image credit: PTI