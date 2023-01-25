Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC ODI Rankings: Mohammed Siraj takes number one spot; here's where Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma stand

    First Published Jan 25, 2023, 3:26 PM IST

    ICC ODI Rankings have undergone a fresh update, as Mohammed Siraj has shot to the top of the rankings among bowlers.

    Image credit: PTI

    Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj on Wednesday became the new number-one bowler in the ICC Rankings for ODI bowlers, asserting his fast and dominant rise in international cricket. Siraj displaced pacers Trent Boult of New Zealand and Josh Hazlewood of Australia to attain the feat for the first time. Not only has Siraj's shape over the last year been arbitrary, but his exertion in the One-Day International (ODI) series at home earlier this month versus Sri Lanka and New Zealand presented just how much the right-arm speedster has enhanced recently. Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey asked Siraj to work on his specific game aspects last year, and the energetic quick's additional activity has paid off.

    Image credit: PTI

    Siraj claimed nine wickets versus Lanka, finishing as the leading wicket-taker for the three-contest ODI series. At the same time, he backed it up by bagging a four-for in the opening game of the just-concluded ODIs versus New Zealand. It means Siraj jerks to the summit of the ODI bowler rankings with 729 rating points. However, his top lead is narrow with Hazlewood, just a couple of rating points higher than the Aussie.

    Image credit: PTI

    Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was all-praise for Siraj when questioned about the emerging speedster after the series clean sweep against New Zealand. "He has done well. He understands what the team is expecting from him. To come and take the new ball, swing the ball, get early wickets. In the middle overs, too, he's got so much skill. The more he plays, the better he gets," he enunciated.

    Image credit: PTI

    Fellow India speedster Mohammed Shami has flinched 11 spots to the 32nd place on the updated list for ODI bowlers. At the same time, there is quite some activity at the pinnacle of the batter rankings after India's home series triumph against the Kiwis. Pakistan captain Babar Azam continued to enjoy a refreshing lead at the top of the ODI batter rankings.

    Image credit: PTI

    Still, there are three Indian players inside the top 10, chasing the tallest accolade. In-form opener Shubman Gill is the eye-catcher. The right-hander has jumped an astonishing 20 zones to sixth following an intelligent double century and a ton versus New Zealand at home.

    Image credit: PTI

    On the other hand, Virat Kohli slipped to seventh after a muted series versus the Kiwis, while Rohit vaulted a couple of sites to joint eighth following his swift century against New Zealand in Indore.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23: Matt Renshaw reveals how Australia can tackle the Ravichandran Ashwin problem-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Matt Renshaw reveals how Australia can tackle the Ravichandran Ashwin problem

    IND vs NZ, Indore/3rd ODI: Tonful Rohit Sharma-Shubman Gill show hands India clean sweep against New Zealand and number 1 ODI ranking; Twitter rejoice-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Tonful Rohit-Gill show hands India clean sweep and No.1 ODI ranking; Twitter rejoices

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Rohit sharma, Shubman Gill slam centuries to put India in driver seat against New Zealand; fans exultant-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd ODI: Rohit, Gill slam centuries to put India in driver's seat; fans exultant

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: No Rajat Patidar; Umran Malik and Yuzvendra Chahal in as New Zealand opts to chase against India-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd ODI: No Patidar; Malik and Chahal in as New Zealand opts to chase

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    Recent Stories

    Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series CONFIRMED to launch with Galaxy S23 series pre booking begins gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series CONFIRMED to launch with Galaxy S23 series; pre-booking begins

    football Amid PSG interest, Erik ten Hag urges Marcus Rashford to stay at Manchester United snt

    Amid PSG interest, Erik ten Hag urges Marcus Rashford to stay at Manchester United

    Republic Day 2023: President Medals for Fire Service, Home Guards and Civil Defence announced; check details AJR

    Republic Day 2023: President Medals for Fire Service, Home Guards and Civil Defence announced; check details

    KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty's expensive wedding GIFTS: Audi to Kawasaki Ninja and more; see full list RBA

    KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty's expensive wedding GIFTS: Audi to Kawasaki Ninja and more; see full list

    football Ronaldo or Messi Former Atletico Madrid star Diego Godin reveals who was more tough to defend snt

    Ronaldo or Messi? Former Atletico Madrid star Diego Godin reveals who was more tough to defend

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more screenings planned in Kerala

    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more shows planned in Kerala

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Not that I am aware of India adopting split captaincy - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Not that I am aware of India adopting split captaincy' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon