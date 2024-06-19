Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'What I have done at CSK...': Shivam Dube's bold take on his struggles in the T20 World Cup 2024

    India's middle-order batter, Shivam Dube, addresses his struggles in the T20 World Cup 2024 despite a successful IPL season with Chennai Super Kings. He remains optimistic and committed to adapting his game to the tournament's demands.

    First Published Jun 19, 2024, 6:04 PM IST

    India's middle-order batter, Shivam Dube, has openly acknowledged his ongoing struggles in the T20 World Cup 2024, despite his stellar performance in IPL 2024 with Chennai Super Kings, where he amassed 396 runs in 14 matches at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 162.29.

    Dube has found it challenging to score runs freely in the tournament, managing just 34 runs in three group stage matches. The pace and bounce of New York pitches have proved difficult, affecting his timing and overall performance.

    In the group stage, Dube remained unbeaten on 0 against Ireland and was dismissed cheaply for just 3 runs against Pakistan. Against the USA, he struggled for timing but managed to score a crucial 31* off 35 balls, helping India secure a win.

     

    During a chat with ESPNCricinfo, Dube reflected on his performance in the USA leg of the tournament. "I won't delete this from my memory because this is my first World Cup. Why should I?" he said. "What I have done in the past is never doubt myself. What I see is these conditions don't demand what I have done at CSK. These conditions demand a different game. So I was batting in a different way," the 30-year-old allrounder added.

    Dube's refusal to forget about his struggles shows the maturity he has gained over the years. Despite his challenges in the group stages, he remains confident in his abilities, which is a positive sign for Team India.

    Shivam Dube's Role to Be Crucial in the Super Eight Stage

    As the tournament progresses to the West Indies leg, the tracks in the Caribbean are expected to assist spinners more than fast bowlers. This could be advantageous for Shivam Dube, who is known for his prowess against spin and his ability to hit big sixes. He is likely to be tested against Afghanistan's world-class spinners in the upcoming matches.

    Dube earned his place in the Indian team due to his brilliant form with Chennai Super Kings over the last three IPL seasons. He scored runs at a strike rate of over 150 in each of these seasons and played a key role in CSK's title-winning run in IPL 2023.

    The 30-year-old was the Player of the Tournament in India's final T20I series before the T20 World Cup 2024 against Afghanistan, played earlier this year. His confidence playing against Afghanistan's bowlers will be crucial in India's opening Super Eight fixture on June 20 in Barbados.

    After facing Afghanistan on June 20, India will move to Antigua to face Bangladesh on June 22. India's final match of the Super Eight stage will be against Australia.

