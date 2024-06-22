'No plans of changing Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma opening Pair': India's Batting Coach - Vikram Rathour

India's batting coach, Vikram Rathour, assures no changes to Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma opening partnership amid T20 World Cup scrutiny, as team gears up for crucial match against Bangladesh in Antigua.

Virat Kohli's recent performance in the T20 World Cup 2024 has sparked discussions about his role in the Indian team. With just 29 runs in four matches, many suggest he should bat at No. 3 instead of opening with Rohit Sharma.

Openers in Focus as India Look to Close in on Semis Berth Before Thursday night's Australia-Bangladesh game, Antigua had been one of the lowest-scoring venues in this T20 World Cup, with an average first innings score under 100 and an average first innings winning score of 122 for five. However, India batting coach Vikram Rathour pointed out that the team has played on pitches with even lower averages. For instance, the corresponding number at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, Eisenhower Park, New York, was 108.

The Indian team has steadfastly remained indifferent to the varying conditions and ground dimensions, which have differed significantly from venue to venue in this World Cup. They are prepared for the challenges posed by the Antigua pitch and outfield in their second Super 8 game against Bangladesh on Saturday.

More than the ground realities, the Indian team would be concerned about their opening combination. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have not performed up to expectations in the tournament, with the latter scoring only 29 runs in four games.

Much more was anticipated from the star batter, and his underwhelming performance has been disappointing. India will hope Kohli will return to form soon. After his half-century against Ireland in the first game, skipper Rohit Sharma has also fallen short of expectations.

A strong start from these two star openers is crucial for India to stay on track against an opponent that has, more often than not, troubled them in global competitions.

Another concern is the ability of Shivam Dube to handle pressure at this level. His six-hitting abilities have not exactly come to the fore and the Mumbai and Chennai Super Kings batter would be facing competition from Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who are sitting in the dugout. Time could be running out for him.

India will still fancy their chances and a win on Saturday morning will take them one step closer to a berth in the semifinals.

