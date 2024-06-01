Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Corey Anderson's journey: From representing New Zealand to the USA cricket team in T20 World Cup 2024

    First Published Jun 1, 2024, 6:30 AM IST

    Explore Corey Anderson's cricket journey, from setting records in international cricket to joining the USA national team ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024.

    article_image1

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Early Career and Debut:

    Corey Anderson made his international debut for New Zealand in the year 2012.

    article_image2

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Record-Breaking Century:

    In 2014, Anderson set the record for the fastest century in One Day Internationals (ODIs) at that time, off just 36 balls against West Indies.

    article_image3

    Image Credit: Instagram

    New Zealand National Team:

    He played for the New Zealand national team across all formats until 2018.

    article_image4

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Domestic T20 Leagues:

    Anderson has been a sought-after player in various T20 leagues around the world

    article_image5

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Move to the USA:
    In 2020, Corey Anderson signed a three-year deal to play for the USA national cricket team. This move made him eligible to represent the USA in international cricket.

    article_image6

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Current Teams:

    USA National Team: Anderson currently represents the USA in international cricket.
    Domestic Leagues: He continues to participate in various T20 leagues worldwide, including those in India and the Caribbean.

    article_image7

    Image Credit: Instagram

    IPL and other Leagues:

    He has played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for teams like Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC).
    He has also played in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) for Jamaica Tallawahs

    article_image8

    Image Credit: Instagram

    All-Round Skills:

    Known for his explosive batting and handy medium-pace bowling, Anderson has been a valuable all-rounder for the teams he has played for.

    article_image9

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Career Stats:

    ODIs: Anderson has scored over 1000 runs and taken more than 60 wickets.
    T20Is: He has been effective with both bat and ball, contributing crucial performances.
    Impact on USA Cricket:
    Anderson's inclusion has been seen as a significant boost for USA cricket, bringing experience and skill to the national team setup.

    article_image10

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Future Prospects:

    As of now, Corey Anderson continues to play an important role in both international cricket for the USA and in various T20 leagues globally.

