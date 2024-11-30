Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan 'ready' to accept hybrid model if applied to ICC events in India till 2031

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly agreed to the hybrid model for the Champions Trophy 2025, conditional on its application to future ICC events hosted in India.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly backtracked on its boycott threat and informed the ICC that it is now willing to accept the 'Hybrid' model for next year’s Champions Trophy. However, the PCB is requesting that the ICC apply this same arrangement for events held in India through 2031. A senior PCB official shared with PTI news agency that the board is also seeking a larger share of the annual revenue cycle in exchange for agreeing to the model. Under this arrangement, India will play its scheduled matches, including the highly anticipated clash with Pakistan, in Dubai due to security concerns. The Champions Trophy is scheduled for February-March.

This shift represents a significant retreat by the PCB, which had previously threatened to boycott the tournament if it did not receive full hosting rights and if India's request for a neutral venue was not granted. "The current situation is that PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has said that it will only accept hosting the Champions Trophy on a hybrid model if the board agrees that in future all ICC events will be on same system with Pakistan not going to India to play matches," a PCB source was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

India is scheduled to host three major ICC men’s events by 2031: the 2026 T20 World Cup (jointly with Sri Lanka), the 2029 Champions Trophy, and the 2031 ODI World Cup (jointly with Bangladesh). Since two of these events involve co-hosts, Pakistan may not need to travel to India if it chooses to avoid doing so. The primary point of contention is likely the 2029 Champions Trophy, which is set to be hosted entirely in India. Another potential flashpoint could arise with the women’s ODI World Cup, slated to take place in India in October next year. The uncertainty surrounding next year’s Champions Trophy is expected to be resolved in the coming days, as the ICC executive board reviews Pakistan’s latest demands.

The ICC Board convened on Friday to resolve the ongoing stalemate but failed to reach an agreement. The global cricket body ultimately gave the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) an ultimatum: accept the hybrid model or face exclusion from the tournament. This came after PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf Naqvi reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm stance. The deadlock has delayed the release of the tournament schedule. According to a PCB source, Naqvi remains steadfast despite mounting pressure and has even requested financial incentives for the PCB in exchange for accepting the hybrid model.

"Pakistan also wants the ICC board to increase its financial cycle share of revenues from 5.75 percent and Naqvi is insistent on this but he has not sought any additional hosting fees," the source was quoted as saying in the PTI report. "People are saying that Naqvi has sought time to get back after talking to his government but we don't know if he went there with the backing of the government and had already sought their approval to make his stand in the ICC board's virtual meeting," he asserted.

Zaka Ashraf Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s interior minister, faces the risk of public backlash if the PCB is perceived as backing down without securing any significant benefits. Earlier, Naqvi met with Emirates Cricket Board chief Mubashir Usmani in Dubai, assuring him that Pakistan was fully prepared to host the Champions Trophy and that all arrangements were on track. However, a PCB source dismissed speculation that the board would receive a $20 million bonus, in addition to the $6 million hosting fee, for agreeing to India’s demands regarding the hybrid model. "Pakistan has taken only one stance and that is in future, it will also not play in India in any ICC events and the Hybrid model should be applied for all future ICC events that Pakistan and India will play their games at neutral venues," he said.

