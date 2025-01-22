Champions Trophy 2025: Ashwin raises concerns over India's squad, highlights key issues in batting and balance

Ravichandran Ashwin raises concerns about India's squad for the ICC Champions Trophy, focusing on the lack of left-handed batters, middle-order depth, and team balance.

Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has raised concerns about India's squad for the ICC Champions Trophy, set to commence on February 19 in Pakistan and the UAE. Ashwin, speaking on his YouTube channel, analyzed the team's composition and identified critical issues, including the absence of left-handed batters in the top seven and the lack of a reliable No. 8 batter.

Ashwin pointed out that the squad closely resembles the one used during the 2023 ODI World Cup. He outlined the likely batting order, with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill opening, followed by Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and a choice between Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel at No. 6, with Hardik Pandya slotted at No. 7.

"This squad mirrors the 2023 ODI World Cup," Ashwin remarked. "Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill open, both right-handed. Then there's Virat Kohli. Shreyas Iyer likely bats at 4, given his strong performance in the World Cup. KL Rahul follows. At No. 6, it’s a choice between Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. Hardik occupies No. 7. We lack left-handed batters in the top seven. Outside the XI, we have Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant."

Ashwin questioned the inclusion of Yashasvi Jaiswal in the squad, suggesting that the young left-handed opener might not get many opportunities unless injuries force changes in the playing XI. He proposed alternative scenarios, including promoting Jaiswal in the batting order to leverage his form. "Jaiswal might only play if someone gets injured. He could have a chance against England. But what if he scores consecutive centuries? One option is to open with Jaiswal and Rohit, pushing Shubman to 3, followed by Virat at 4. This would place either Rishabh Pant or KL Rahul at 5. If Jaiswal plays, Shreyas Iyer would likely be dropped. While unlikely, India must capitalise on Jaiswal's current form," Ashwin said.

Ashwin also highlighted Washington Sundar as a potential addition to the playing XI, crediting coach Gautam Gambhir's faith in Sundar's batting abilities. Sundar’s inclusion, Ashwin suggested, could enhance the team's balance by providing a solid No. 8 batter and an additional spin option. "Another scenario involves Washington Sundar. Gautam Gambhir highly values Washington due to his batting. He can also be used as a floater. If you follow the World Cup format, you play either Jaddu or Axar at No. 6, Hardik at 7, and Washington at 8. This allows for three fast bowlers or Kuldeep and two pacers, maintaining balance with Hardik’s all-round skills," Ashwin explained.

With India playing all their matches in Dubai, Ashwin emphasised the potential impact of dew and questioned whether India should play three spinners in such conditions. He suggested that Nitish Kumar Reddy could have been considered as a No. 8 batter, offering greater flexibility in team selection. "Ideally, Washington should bat at 8. Does it make sense to have a player like Nitish Reddy in the scheme of things? If Kuldeep plays at 9, it’s two pacers and three spinners. With Nitish, he could bat at 8, allowing Kuldeep at 9 and two fast bowlers. This would provide the luxury of four fast bowlers and two spinners. I don’t know if he was considered."

