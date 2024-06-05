Cameron Green reflects on Virat Kohli's impact during IPL 2024 stint with RCB

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green shares his memorable experience from IPL 2024, highlighting the impact and mentorship of cricket legend Virat Kohli during his tenure with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Australia's rising star all-rounder, Cameron Green, had an unforgettable experience during his debut season with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The opportunity to bat alongside the legendary Virat Kohli and share the dressing room with him was a career highlight for Green.

Green was originally signed by the Mumbai Indians for a staggering Rs 17.5 crore during the IPL 2023 Auction. However, following the conclusion of the player retention deadline for the IPL 2024 season in November 2023, Green was traded to RCB after spending one season with Mumbai Indians. During his tenure with Mumbai Indians in 2023, Green featured in 16 matches. Subsequently, he represented RCB in 13 games, amassing 255 runs at an impressive average of 31.88.

Reflecting on his time with RCB, Green credits much of his success to Virat Kohli. "The learning I've gained from the former Indian skipper has been immense and has significantly contributed to my growth," said Green. "Kohli's leadership and batting prowess have been a huge inspiration for me."

Virat Kohli, one of the most prolific batsmen in modern cricket, has not only set high standards on the field but has also inspired countless young cricketers worldwide with his dedication and work ethic. Green highlighted Kohli's influence both on and off the field, describing him as a role model for aspiring cricketers.

Green's admiration for Kohli extends beyond his cricketing abilities. "His passion for the game and his ability to perform consistently under pressure are traits I admire the most," Green added. "Playing alongside him has been a dream come true."

As Green continues to evolve as a cricketer, he looks forward to applying the lessons learned from Kohli in his future endeavours, both in IPL and international cricket.