Biggest sixes in cricket: Top 10 longest hits of all time

A massive six is one of the most beautiful sights in cricket. Here, we explore the top 10 sixes that soared out of the stadium.

Longest Six Hitters

Ijaz Ahmed - 115 meters vs. India

In Pakistan's Pepsi Cup, Ijaz Ahmed smashed a 115-meter six off Virender Sehwag's bowling. His dominance throughout the match led his team to victory.

Chris Gayle - 116 meters vs. India

Chris Gayle, a T20 legend, hit a 116-meter six against India in the 2012 T20 World Cup. Known for his power hitting, Gayle holds the record for most sixes.

MS Dhoni - 118 meters vs. New Zealand

MS Dhoni, former Indian captain, hit a massive 118-meter six against New Zealand in 2009. Dhoni is known for his powerful hitting and finishing abilities.

Yuvraj Singh - 119 meters vs. Australia

Yuvraj Singh, a powerful striker, hit a 119-meter six against Brett Lee in the 2007 T20 World Cup, a record for an Indian batsman.

Mark Waugh - 120 meters vs. New Zealand

Mark Waugh, often overshadowed by his twin Steve, hit a memorable 120-meter six against Daniel Vettori in 1997 at the WACA.

Corey Anderson - 122 meters vs. India

Corey Anderson, during his peak in 2014, hit one of the longest sixes in cricket history against India, showcasing his immense power.

Liam Livingstone - 122 meters vs. Pakistan

Liam Livingstone, a renowned power hitter, launched a 122-meter six against Harris Rauf in 2023 at Headingley, clearing the stadium.

Martin Guptill - 127 meters vs. South Africa

Martin Guptill, known for his power hitting, smashed a 127-meter six against Lonwabo Tsotsobe in a 2012 T20I against South Africa.

Brett Lee - 130 meters vs. West Indies

Brett Lee, primarily a bowler, surprised everyone with a monstrous 130-meter six against the West Indies, a memorable hitting display.

Shahid Afridi - 153 meters vs. South Africa

Shahid Afridi holds the record for the longest six in cricket history, a 153-meter blast against Ryan McLaren, a moment etched in cricketing lore.

