UPSC CSE 2024: Important DAF II form submission and interview schedule details

The DAF-II submission for UPSC CSE 2024 interviews has commenced. Mains qualified candidates can fill the form on upsconline.nic.in until December 19. Fill all details carefully as it impacts your interview.

DAF-II submission begins, last date is December 19

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) filling process for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024. Candidates who have cleared the Mains exam must fill the DAF-II to participate in the interview stage. The DAF-II filling process has started on December 13, 2024, and can be submitted until December 19, 2024.

UPSC CSE DAF-II 2024 Form Submission Guide

Fill DAF-II carefully, it impacts the interview

Fill carefully: Candidates should be extremely cautious while filling out the DAF-II. The information you provide may influence the interview questions. The DAF-II will be used by the UPSC interview board to understand the candidate's personality, interests, and background. Therefore, all information should be accurate.

Don't forget these steps after filling DAF-II

Information required in DAF-II for candidates

Personal Details: Such as your mother tongue, place of birth, and other basic personal information.

Educational Background: Mention your educational qualifications and home state.

Hobbies and Interests: Share your hobbies and extracurricular activities.

Preferences: Give preferences for your services and cadre.