UPSC CSE 2024: Important DAF II form submission and interview schedule details

The DAF-II submission for UPSC CSE 2024 interviews has commenced. Mains qualified candidates can fill the form on upsconline.nic.in until December 19. Fill all details carefully as it impacts your interview.

First Published Dec 13, 2024, 12:48 PM IST

DAF-II submission begins, last date is December 19

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) filling process for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024. Candidates who have cleared the Mains exam must fill the DAF-II to participate in the interview stage. The DAF-II filling process has started on December 13, 2024, and can be submitted until December 19, 2024.

UPSC CSE DAF-II 2024 Form Submission Guide

  • Visit the official UPSC website: upsconline.nic.in and click on the DAF-II link.
  • Click on the DAF-II link available on the homepage.
  • Register on the portal and provide the required details.
  • Fill the DAF-II carefully: Fill in all personal, educational, and service-related information correctly.
  • Submit the form and take a print copy for future reference.
Fill DAF-II carefully, it impacts the interview

Fill carefully: Candidates should be extremely cautious while filling out the DAF-II. The information you provide may influence the interview questions. The DAF-II will be used by the UPSC interview board to understand the candidate's personality, interests, and background. Therefore, all information should be accurate.

Don't forget these steps after filling DAF-II

  • After completing all sections of the DAF-II, submit it online.
  • Take a printed copy and keep it safe.
  • Also, bring OBC and EWS related documents to the interview venue, if applicable.
  • The printed DAF-II and attachments must be submitted to the UPSC officials before the interview.
Information required in DAF-II for candidates

Personal Details: Such as your mother tongue, place of birth, and other basic personal information.

Educational Background: Mention your educational qualifications and home state.

Hobbies and Interests: Share your hobbies and extracurricular activities.

Preferences: Give preferences for your services and cadre.

UPSC CSE Interview: Date, Time, and Venue

UPSC declared the CSE Mains results on December 9, 2024. The interview list for successful candidates will be released soon. Interviews will be held between January and April 2024 at the UPSC office, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi.

Submit DAF-II form within the deadline

Fill the DAF-II carefully and submit it within the deadline to proceed in this important recruitment process.

