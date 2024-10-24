Union Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Over 1500 local bank officer posts vacant

Union Bank of India is hiring for 1500+ vacancies, including 200 in Tamil Nadu. The last date to apply is November 13, 2024.

Union Bank of India, a public sector bank under the Central Government, headquartered in Mumbai, has over 8500 branches across the country. With approximately 75,000 employees, Union Bank of India has announced 1500 vacancies.

Age Limit: 20-30 years. Age relaxation applies as per government rules for SC/ST (5 years), OBC (3 years), and General PWD (10 years).

Vacancies: 1500 positions are available, with 200 in Tamil Nadu.

Salary: ₹48,480 to ₹85,920 per month.

Selection Process: Written test and interview. The interview will be conducted based on the number of candidates shortlisted.

Exam Centers: Major cities across India, including several in Tamil Nadu.