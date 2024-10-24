Union Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Over 1500 local bank officer posts vacant
Union Bank of India is hiring for 1500+ vacancies, including 200 in Tamil Nadu. The last date to apply is November 13, 2024.
Union Bank of India, a public sector bank under the Central Government, headquartered in Mumbai, has over 8500 branches across the country. With approximately 75,000 employees, Union Bank of India has announced 1500 vacancies.
Vacancies: 1500 positions are available, with 200 in Tamil Nadu.
Eligibility: Bachelor's degree from a recognized university.
Age Limit: 20-30 years. Age relaxation applies as per government rules for SC/ST (5 years), OBC (3 years), and General PWD (10 years).
Application Fee: ₹850 (₹175 for SC/ST/PWD candidates), payable online.
Salary: ₹48,480 to ₹85,920 per month.
Selection Process: Written test and interview. The interview will be conducted based on the number of candidates shortlisted.
Exam Centers: Major cities across India, including several in Tamil Nadu.
Last Date: November 13, 2024.
How to Apply: Review the official notification at https://www.unionbankofindia.co.in/english/recruitment.aspx.