Union Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Over 1500 local bank officer posts vacant

Union Bank of India is hiring for 1500+ vacancies, including 200 in Tamil Nadu. The last date to apply is November 13, 2024.

article_image1
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 24, 2024, 5:52 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 24, 2024, 5:52 PM IST

Union Bank of India, a public sector bank under the Central Government, headquartered in Mumbai, has over 8500 branches across the country. With approximately 75,000 employees, Union Bank of India has announced 1500 vacancies.

article_image2

Vacancies: 1500 positions are available, with 200 in Tamil Nadu.

Eligibility: Bachelor's degree from a recognized university.

Age Limit: 20-30 years. Age relaxation applies as per government rules for SC/ST (5 years), OBC (3 years), and General PWD (10 years).

article_image3

Application Fee: ₹850 (₹175 for SC/ST/PWD candidates), payable online.

Salary: ₹48,480 to ₹85,920 per month.

article_image4

Selection Process: Written test and interview. The interview will be conducted based on the number of candidates shortlisted.

Exam Centers: Major cities across India, including several in Tamil Nadu.

article_image5

Last Date: November 13, 2024.

How to Apply: Review the official notification at https://www.unionbankofindia.co.in/english/recruitment.aspx.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2024 OUT: Apply Now! RBA

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2024 OUT: Apply Now!

Want to get a job at Google? THESE tips from Sundar Pichai might help in achieving your dreams RBA

Want to get a job at Google? THESE tips from Sundar Pichai might help in achieving your dreams

PM Internship Scheme: Over 90,000 opportunities open; Check eligibility, how to apply and more gcw

PM Internship Scheme: Over 90,000 opportunities open; Check eligibility, how to apply and more

Who is Tina Dabi? A look at story of resilience, love and success RBA

Who is Tina Dabi? A look at story of resilience, love and success

Hack The Mountains 5.0 Unleashes Innovation at Gujarat's Marwadi University

Hack The Mountains 5.0 Unleashes Innovation at Gujarat's Marwadi University

Recent Stories

Israel Uses SPICE 2000 Bomb to Destroy Building in Beirut, Lebanon (Video) RBA

Israel uses SPICE 2000 bomb to destroy building in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

WhatsApp Fraud: Housewife loses Rs 31 Lakhs via online trading scam RBA

WhatsApp Fraud: Housewife loses Rs 31 Lakhs via online trading scam

Trudeau breaking English language under fire Canadian PM mocked by Opposition for 'brokenist' slip (WATCH) snt

'Trudeau breaking English language': Under fire Canadian PM mocked by Opposition for 'brokenist' slip (WATCH)

Sapna Choudhary Dance Video: Bigg Boss fame shows off her dance moves at an engagement party RBA

Sapna Choudhary Dance Video: Bigg Boss fame shows off her dance moves at an engagement party

Yogi govt targets building landbank of over 1.5 lakh acres by 2027, seeks to attract more investors to UP dmn

Yogi govt targets building landbank of over 1.5 lakh acres by 2027, seeks to attract more investors to UP

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon