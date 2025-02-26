TGSRTC jobs: No exam, no fee – Just knowing Telugu can get you hired!

Telangana RTC is undertaking a massive recruitment drive. You can apply for these jobs with just the ability to read and write Telugu, regardless of educational qualifications. What are these jobs, anyway?

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 26, 2025, 10:29 AM IST

Telangana RTC Jobs

Telangana RTC Jobs: Telangana RTC has announced good news. This government organization is ready to give jobs with just the ability to read and write Telugu, regardless of educational qualifications. This is a good opportunity for those who are limited to school education and are now struggling without jobs. TGS RTC is ready to fill as many as 1500 jobs... A circular has also been issued to this effect.

budget 2025
article_image2

TGSRTC Jobs

TGS RTC Driver Jobs Eligibility: Those who want to apply for Telangana RTC driver jobs must be under 60 years of age and in good health. The height should not be less than 160 cm. Must have experience driving heavy vehicles and have a heavy vehicle license. No educational qualifications are required... but you must be able to at least write and read in Telugu, not just speak it. That means you must have at least a basic education. Also, you must have an employment exchange card.

article_image3

TGSRTC

Selection Process, Salary: The notification regarding the recruitment of TGS RTC jobs is yet to be released. After that, the application process will start. These appointments will be made without any application fee or written test. RTC higher officials will decide who is suitable among the applicants and recruit them into the jobs.

RTC higher officials have decided to set up a committee of officials at the depot level to conduct this recruitment process transparently. A technical committee will also be set up to test the skills of the drivers. These committees will examine the applicants and appoint the right people as drivers.

Selected candidates will be given two weeks of training in advance. During this training, Rs. 200 per day will be paid. After that, they will be recruited into the jobs. If selected as a full-time bus driver, the salary will be Rs. 22,415 per month.

