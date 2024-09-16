Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SBI Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 1511 Assistant Manager, Deputy Manager posts

    State Bank of India (SBI) has announced a massive recruitment drive to fill 1,511 vacancies for the posts of Assistant Manager and Deputy Manager. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these positions through the official SBI website, sbi.co.in, before October 4, 2023.

    article_image1
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 5:12 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 16, 2024, 5:12 PM IST

    The State Bank of India (SBI) is the first choice of most people who aspire to work in a bank. If you also want to work in SBI, then this is a great opportunity for you. SBI has announced the posts of Deputy Manager (System) and Assistant Manager (System) at various levels under the Specialist Cadre Officer. Candidates who wish to apply for these posts can apply through SBI's official website sbi.co.in. The application process for these posts has started.

    article_image2

    A total of 1511 posts are to be filled in this recruitment drive of SBI. If you also want to get a job in SBI, then you can apply by October 4. Candidates going to apply for these posts should first carefully read all the important details given below.

    article_image3

    Eligibility to apply

    Candidates applying for State Bank of India Recruitment 2024 should possess the relevant qualifications given in the official notification.  

    article_image4

    Age Limit to get job in SBI
    The age limit of the candidates applying for State Bank of India Recruitment 2024 should be as follows.
    Those applying for the post of Deputy Manager (System) should be between 25 to 35 years of age.
    Those applying for the post of Assistant Manager (System) should be between 21 years of age to 30 years of age.

    Application fee
    Candidates belonging to the General/EWS/OBC category will have to pay an application fee of Rs.750. SC/ST/PWBD candidates are not required to pay any fee/information fee.
     

    article_image5

    Salary
    The selected candidates for the post of Deputy Manager will be given a salary of Rs.64820, while the selected candidates for the post of Assistant Manager will be given a salary of Rs.48480.

    Through this, the election will be held in the State Bank of India
    As per the official notification, the selection for the post of Assistant Manager will be done through an online written and interview process, while the selection for the post of Deputy Manager will be done through shortlisting-cum-tired/layered.

