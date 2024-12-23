Job alert! Indian Railways announces 1,036 vacancies; Check eligibility, salary, age limit and apply now

A great opportunity for candidates seeking employment in the Indian Railways. The Railway Recruitment Board has recently released a notification for a massive recruitment drive. Find complete details about these jobs, from eligibility criteria to salary and age limits.

Indian Railway Jobs

Indian Railways offers a fantastic opportunity for youth to secure promising jobs. The Indian Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has identified a large number of vacancies and is preparing to fill them. 1,036 vacancies will be filled in various departments, including the Ministry of Railways. The RRB has released a notification with complete details.

Railway Vacancy Details

Post Details: This notification outlines the following vacancies: Post Graduate Teachers (various subjects) - 187 posts; Scientific Supervisor (Ergonomics & Training) - 3 posts; Trained Graduate Teachers (various subjects) - 338 posts; Chief Law Assistant - 54 posts; Public Prosecutor - 20 posts; Physical Training Instructor (English Medium) - 18 posts; Scientific Assistant (Training) - 2 posts; Junior Translator (Hindi) - 130 posts; Senior Publicity Inspector - 3 posts; Staff & Welfare Inspector - 59 posts; Librarian - 10 posts; Music Teacher (Female) - 3 posts; Primary Railway Teacher (various subjects) - 188 posts; Assistant Teacher (Female) (Junior Schools) - 2 posts; Laboratory Assistant (School) - 7 posts; Lab Assistant Grade 3 (Chemist & Metallurgist) - 12 posts.

Eligibility & Age Limit

Eligibility: Minimum qualification is Intermediate. However, each post has specific requirements. Teacher posts require a Bachelor's or Master's degree, B.Ed or D.Ed, and TET qualification. Law graduates are required for Public Prosecutor and Chief Law Assistant. Librarian, Music Teacher, and Laboratory jobs require relevant qualifications.

Age Limit: Must be over 18 as of January 1, 2015. Age limits vary by post, generally between 18 and 48.