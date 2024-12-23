Job alert! Indian Railways announces 1,036 vacancies; Check eligibility, salary, age limit and apply now

A great opportunity for candidates seeking employment in the Indian Railways. The Railway Recruitment Board has recently released a notification for a massive recruitment drive. Find complete details about these jobs, from eligibility criteria to salary and age limits.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 23, 2024, 2:30 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 23, 2024, 2:30 PM IST

Indian Railway Jobs

Indian Railways offers a fantastic opportunity for youth to secure promising jobs. The Indian Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has identified a large number of vacancies and is preparing to fill them. 1,036 vacancies will be filled in various departments, including the Ministry of Railways. The RRB has released a notification with complete details.

article_image2

Railway Vacancy Details

Post Details: This notification outlines the following vacancies: Post Graduate Teachers (various subjects) - 187 posts; Scientific Supervisor (Ergonomics & Training) - 3 posts; Trained Graduate Teachers (various subjects) - 338 posts; Chief Law Assistant - 54 posts; Public Prosecutor - 20 posts; Physical Training Instructor (English Medium) - 18 posts; Scientific Assistant (Training) - 2 posts; Junior Translator (Hindi) - 130 posts; Senior Publicity Inspector - 3 posts; Staff & Welfare Inspector - 59 posts; Librarian - 10 posts; Music Teacher (Female) - 3 posts; Primary Railway Teacher (various subjects) - 188 posts; Assistant Teacher (Female) (Junior Schools) - 2 posts; Laboratory Assistant (School) - 7 posts; Lab Assistant Grade 3 (Chemist & Metallurgist) - 12 posts.

article_image3

Eligibility & Age Limit

Eligibility: Minimum qualification is Intermediate. However, each post has specific requirements. Teacher posts require a Bachelor's or Master's degree, B.Ed or D.Ed, and TET qualification. Law graduates are required for Public Prosecutor and Chief Law Assistant. Librarian, Music Teacher, and Laboratory jobs require relevant qualifications.

Age Limit: Must be over 18 as of January 1, 2015. Age limits vary by post, generally between 18 and 48.

article_image4

Application Process

How to Apply: The application process begins in January 2025 (07-01-2025 to 06-02-2025). Apply through the official RRB website: https://rrbapppy.gov.in/. The application fee is ₹500 (₹250 for reserved categories).

Selection Process: Selection involves various stages, including Computer Based Test (CBT), Skill Test, Certificate Verification, and Medical Test.

article_image5

Salary Details

Salary: Salaries range from ₹19,900 to ₹47,600 depending on the post. For example, Post Graduate Teachers earn ₹47,600, while Lab Assistant Grade 3 earns ₹19,900.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2024: 13,735 posts, eligibility, age relaxation details here AJR

SBI Clerk 2024: Final-year graduates eligible for 13,735 vacancies – Check eligibility NOW

NCERT Recruitment 2024: Monthly salary Rs 58,000 All you need to know AJR

NCERT Recruitment 2024: Monthly salary Rs 58,000 – All you need to know

India dethrones China as top source of foreign students in US after 15-years, contributes $11.8 bn in 2023-24 snt

India dethrones China as top source of foreign students in US after 15-years, contributes $11.8 bn in 2023-24

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 RELEASED: Check now at csbc.bihar.gov.in AJR

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 RELEASED: Check now at csbc.bihar.gov.in

IIT-Delhi outshines IIT-Bombay as India's top university in 2025 QS Asia Rankings. Here's why shk

IIT-Delhi outshines IIT-Bombay as India’s top university in 2025 QS Asia Rankings. Here's why

Recent Stories

Diljit Dosanjh vs AP Dhillon net worth: As feud intensifies, know which singer is more richer? gcw

Diljit Dosanjh vs AP Dhillon net worth: As feud intensifies, know which singer is more richer?

Kerala CM pinarayi vijayan convoy meets with minor accident in Thiruvananthapuram; police jeep collides with commando vehicle anr

Kerala CM's convoy meets with minor accident in Thiruvananthapuram; police jeep collides with commando vehicle

2025's Best Crypto Presales: 5 Projects That Could Deliver Big Returns!

2025’s Best Crypto Presales: 5 Projects That Could Deliver Big Returns!

BREAKING: Bangladesh formally writes to India seeking return of ousted PM Sheikh Hasina shk

Bangladesh sends India formal note seeking extradition of ousted PM Sheikh Hasina

Russian govt rebuffs reports of ousted Syrian President Assad's wife planning divorce and moving to UK dmn

Russian govt rebuffs reports of ousted Syrian President Assad's wife planning divorce and moving to UK

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon