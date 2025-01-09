Indian Bank recruitment: Get details on how to apply for Authorized Doctor role

Indian Bank in Tiruvannamalai has announced recruitment for Authorized Doctor positions. MBBS graduates can apply until January 28. Selection will be through an interview process.

Good news for those aspiring to work in a bank. Indian Bank in Tiruvannamalai has announced recruitment for Authorized Doctor positions.

Interested candidates can apply through the official Indian Bank website. The application process has already begun. The deadline to apply is January 28th. Interested and eligible candidates are encouraged to apply.

Eligibility: MBBS degree from an MCI-recognized university and at least 10 years of experience after qualification as a Medical Practitioner. Selection Process: Candidates will be selected through an interview. The bank reserves the right to restrict the number of candidates.

How to Apply: Send the application form with all required documents in a sealed envelope clearly marked "Application for the post of Authorized Doctor on contract basis" to: Chief Manager (HRM), Indian Bank, Zonal Office, Tiruvannamalai.

