Indian Bank recruitment: Get details on how to apply for Authorized Doctor role

Indian Bank in Tiruvannamalai has announced recruitment for Authorized Doctor positions. MBBS graduates can apply until January 28. Selection will be through an interview process.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 1:23 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 1:23 PM IST

Indian Bank Recruitment

Good news for those aspiring to work in a bank. Indian Bank in Tiruvannamalai has announced recruitment for Authorized Doctor positions.

article_image2

Indian Bank Recruitment

Interested candidates can apply through the official Indian Bank website. The application process has already begun.

The deadline to apply is January 28th. Interested and eligible candidates are encouraged to apply.

article_image3

Indian Bank Recruitment

Eligibility: MBBS degree from an MCI-recognized university and at least 10 years of experience after qualification as a Medical Practitioner.

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected through an interview. The bank reserves the right to restrict the number of candidates.

article_image4

Indian Bank Recruitment

How to Apply: Send the application form with all required documents in a sealed envelope clearly marked "Application for the post of Authorized Doctor on contract basis" to: Chief Manager (HRM), Indian Bank, Zonal Office, Tiruvannamalai.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India Post MTS Recruitment 2025: Apply online for 10th pass jobs today! AJR

India Post MTS Recruitment 2025: Apply online for 10th pass jobs today!

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2024: 13,735 posts, eligibility, age relaxation details here AJR

SBI Clerk 2024: Final-year graduates eligible for 13,735 vacancies – Check eligibility NOW

NCERT Recruitment 2024: Monthly salary Rs 58,000 All you need to know AJR

NCERT Recruitment 2024: Monthly salary Rs 58,000 – All you need to know

India dethrones China as top source of foreign students in US after 15-years, contributes $11.8 bn in 2023-24 snt

India dethrones China as top source of foreign students in US after 15-years, contributes $11.8 bn in 2023-24

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 RELEASED: Check now at csbc.bihar.gov.in AJR

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 RELEASED: Check now at csbc.bihar.gov.in

Recent Stories

Mahakumbh 2025 Digital Khoya-Paya Kendra to help visitors with lost items and ghat information

Mahakumbh 2025: Digital ‘Khoya-Paya Kendra’ to help visitors with lost items and ghat information

HMPV Virus Impact: Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani suffer $6.1 billion loss; read details RBA

HMPV Virus Impact: Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani suffer $6.1 billion loss; read details

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari approves Rs 223 crore for road widening vkp

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari approves Rs 223 crore for road widening

How Microsoft google hack is keeping Bing in the game gcw

How Microsoft’s ‘Google Hack’ is keeping Bing in the game?

BREAKING: Four Indians accused in Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Nijjar's murder granted bail by Canadian court shk

All four Indians accused in Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Nijjar's murder granted bail by Canadian court

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon