How to start learning excel for career growth

Microsoft Excel skills are crucial in today's job market. Resources like YouTube, books, and online courses can help you master Excel and advance your career.

Author
Ishwi Singh
First Published Jan 29, 2025

The job market has only become more competitive over the years, and adapting to this ever-changing world and learning new skills is the only way to stand out. When it comes to career growth, learning Microsoft Excel can be a game changer for you. Mastering Excel can help you advance your skills and can open door to a range of career opportunities. Let’s learn about some of the best resources, courses available and what benefits they offer. 
 

Why should you learn Excel?

•    Many employers require the candidates to work on multiple responsibilities and tasks, and having Excel skills on your resume can surely give you a competitive edge.
•    As you learn Excel, you’ll develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Excel’s formulas, functions, and features help you break down complex problems into manageable steps.
•    Excel is a powerful tool that helps manage complex data. This key skill is essential for career progression. It allows you to interpret data more effectively and make informed decisions.
 

Best resources to learn Excel

In this age of AI and tech, gaining access to valuable resources and learning things on your own isn’t difficult at all. Here are some of the best options:
•    YouTube: You can find several playlists on this platform that help you in learning Excel on your own. These are available for free and attract both beginners and advanced learners alike. 
•    There are several books available that guide users step-by-step through learning Excel. These books cater to different levels of expertise and can be useful resources for self-study. Moreover, several websites also offer these guides. 
•    You can find some essential guides, examples, tips, and tutorials on the official Microsoft Excel support page. It’s an excellent resource for anyone who’s new to learning Excel. 
 

Best courses to learn Excel

If you find it difficult to learn on your own and stay disciplined with the online tutorials, you can consider enrolling in offline or online courses to learn Excel. For offline courses, you can search for nearby local schools that offer short term courses with flexible timings. Here are some best options for online courses for you:
•    Coursera offers courses in collaboration with top universities and organisations. For beginners, the "Excel Skills for Business" course by Macquarie University is a great starting point. It covers everything from basic formulas to pivot tables and data analysis.
•    Udemy is another excellent platform with numerous Excel courses for all levels. You can find various courses such as which offers a comprehensive curriculum covering everything from basic functions to advanced Excel tools.
•    LinkedIn Learning offers high-quality Excel courses taught by industry experts. The "Excel Essential Training" course is ideal for beginners, while the "Excel Advanced Training" course is perfect for those looking to dive deeper into Excel’s more complex features.

Excel is a versatile tool that can open many doors. By taking advantage of the resources and courses available, and practising regularly, you can quickly master Excel and take your career to the next level. All the best and welcome the new opportunities in your life with all your heart!

