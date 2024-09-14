Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Can You teach in India without a BEd? Absolutely! Here's how

     Today, let’s explore how you can become a teacher in India without a BEd degree by considering alternative qualifications and pathways to enter the profession.

    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 14, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

    In India, a BEd degree is traditionally essential for pursuing a career as a school teacher. It equips aspiring educators with knowledge of the education system and effective teaching strategies. However, there are alternative routes to teaching for those without a BEd. Here’s a look at some viable options:

    Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP)
    The Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) offers a combined approach to undergraduate studies and teacher training. This 4-year program, available immediately after class 12, integrates teacher education with academic subjects like BSc, BA, or BCom. Admission to ITEP is typically through entrance exams and counseling. While ITEP qualifies you to teach at the primary level, a BEd is still required for teaching at elementary and higher secondary levels.
     

    PGT without BEd
    For those aiming to become Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), a postgraduate degree in the relevant subject is crucial. While many government schools, like those under DSSSB in Delhi, require a BEd, an exception exists for top-performing candidates. If you have a senior secondary certificate, a graduate degree, and a postgraduate degree with at least 60% marks in each, you may be eligible. After passing the DSSSB PGT exams, you must complete a BEd within three years of employment.

    Private Institutions
    Government schools generally require a BEd, but private institutions often have more flexible hiring criteria. If you’re passionate about teaching, applying to private schools can provide valuable experience and open doors for future opportunities. Gaining teaching experience in private institutions can be a practical way to build your career while meeting the qualifications needed for more formal roles in the future.

