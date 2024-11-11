Zomato introduces ‘Food Rescue’ feature to tackle food wastage

Zomato's new 'Food Rescue' feature allows users to purchase canceled orders at a discounted price, reducing food waste and benefiting customers, restaurants, and delivery partners. The feature is designed to ensure freshness and offers compensation to all parties involved.

Food delivery platform Zomato announced a new feature for the users which it termed as ' Food Rescue'. Customers in the area will be able to buy previously canceled purchases at a discounted price thanks to this new service. Customers, restaurants, and delivery partners all stand to gain from the feature's efforts to reduce food waste.

How does 'Food Rescue' benefit customers? Customers who reside within three kilometers of the delivery partner carrying the goods will see the canceled order appear on the app. The claim option will only be accessible for a few minutes in order to guarantee freshness. The opportunity to pick up the purchase will not be available to the original client or anybody nearby. The new customer's money will be split between the restaurant partner and the previous client (if they paid online). Except for the necessary government taxes, Zomato will not retain any of the profits.

Food Rescue will not be available for orders that include perishable goods, shakes, smoothies, ice cream, or other things that are sensitive to temperature or distance. Non-vegetarian orders won't be displayed to customers who prefer vegetarian cuisine. How does it work for our restaurant partners? If the order is claimed, restaurant partners will still be compensated for the original canceled order plus a percentage of the new customer's payment. Restaurant partners may quickly opt out using their Restaurant Partner app and dashboard if they don't want to participate for any reason. Delivery partners will be compensated fully for the entire trip, from the initial pickup to the final drop-off at the new customer’s location.

