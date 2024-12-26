Why your credit score isn't rising despite perfect payment history

Ranging from 300 to 900, a higher credit score can secure you better loan terms and lower interest rates. However, many individuals find their scores stagnant despite making timely payments.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 26, 2024, 4:13 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 26, 2024, 4:13 PM IST

Your credit score is more than a three-digit number; it reflects your financial health and plays a crucial role in determining your access to loans and credit. Ranging from 300 to 900, a higher credit score can secure you better loan terms and lower interest rates. However, many individuals find their scores stagnant despite making timely payments. If you’re facing this issue, here’s what could be holding you back and how to address it.

article_image2

Common pitfalls impacting your credit score

High credit utilisation ratio: Using a significant portion of your available credit can harm your credit score, even if you pay your bills on time. Financial experts recommend keeping your credit utilisation below 30% of your total credit limit. This shows lenders that you’re managing credit responsibly.

Lack of credit mix: Lenders prefer borrowers with a diverse credit portfolio, such as a combination of credit cards, personal loans, and home loans. Relying solely on one type of credit may weaken your score. A varied credit mix demonstrates your ability to handle different credit types effectively.

article_image3

Frequent credit applications: Applying for multiple loans or credit cards in a short period triggers hard inquiries on your credit report, which can lower your score temporarily. Limit new applications to essential needs.

Errors in credit reports: Mistakes in your credit report, such as unpaid loans marked as active or incorrect entries, can lower your score. Regularly reviewing your credit report and promptly disputing discrepancies is essential to protect your rating.

article_image4

Co-signing loans: Co-signing makes you equally responsible for loan repayments. If the primary borrower defaults or delays payments, it could harm your credit score and increase your debt-to-income ratio.

article_image5

How to improve your credit score

Reduce credit utilisation: Aim to use less than 30% of your credit limit to improve your score.
Keep old accounts open: Older accounts contribute to a longer credit history and lower utilisation ratios, positively impacting your score.
Limit new credit applications: Apply for loans or credit cards only when necessary to avoid frequent hard inquiries.
Monitor your credit report: Regular checks can help you identify and correct errors, preventing your score from stagnating.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Stock market holidays 2025: Complete list of BSE and NSE holidays month-by-month AJR

Stock market holidays 2025: Complete list of BSE and NSE holidays month-by-month

BJP received Rs 2,444 crore in donations in FY 2023-24, Congress secures Rs 289 crore: Report vkp

BJP received Rs 2,444 crore in donations in FY 2023-24, Congress secures Rs 289 crore: Report

Tata cars to Royal Enfield bikes: THIS Chennai-based firm gifts automobiles to employees; Here's why gcw

Tata cars to Royal Enfield bikes: THIS Chennai-based firm gifts automobiles to employees; Here's why

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to marry Lauren Sanchez on this date; Check theme, Rs 5096-crore wedding plan and more gcw

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to marry Lauren Sanchez soon; Check theme, Rs 5096-crore wedding plan and more

YouTube targets misleading titles and thumbnails in India with stricter enforcement on clickbait content snt

YouTube targets misleading titles and thumbnails in India with stricter enforcement on clickbait content

Recent Stories

'Reindeer on leave': Santa Claus spotted riding Mumbai local train on Christmas eve (WATCH) vkp

'Reindeer on leave': Santa Claus spotted riding Mumbai local train on Christmas eve (WATCH)

Israeli strike kills 5 journalists in latest Gaza attacks as three babies freeze to death shk

Israeli strike kills 5 journalists in latest Gaza attacks as three babies freeze to death

Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff to Varun Dhawan: Baby John star cast net worth revealed NTI

Keerthy, Jackie to Varun: Baby John star cast net worth revealed

Congress has an anti-Ambedkar mindset: CM Yogi Adityanath

Congress has an anti-Ambedkar mindset: CM Yogi Adityanath

UP SHOCKER! Meerut woman attacked with acid twice over dowry demands, giving birth to girl dmn

UP SHOCKER! Meerut woman attacked with acid twice over dowry demands, giving birth to girl

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon