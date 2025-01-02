When will government announce next DA hike? 7th Pay Commission updates

The central government may announce DA for central government employees at the beginning of 2025 under the 7th Pay Commission. But when will the central government announce DA - speculation has started about that.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 2, 2025, 5:43 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 2, 2025, 5:43 PM IST

DA or Dearness Allowance Announcement

The Central Government revises the Dearness Allowance based on the cost of living based on AICPI data.

article_image2

DA Twice a Year

The central government will first review the index for the January-June and July-December periods and then announce the increase in dearness allowance after evaluating the 12-month average AICPI.

article_image3

2025 DA Announcement

Accordingly, the central government is supposed to announce DA under the 7th Pay Commission in January 2025. But the central government has not announced anything yet.

article_image4

DA Calculation

Government employees must know that the DA/DR revision is based on the increase in the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) over a period of 12 months and the DA increase is calculated as the average AICPI over 12 months.

article_image5

DA Increase Percentage

According to October last year's data, AICPI has reached 144.5. And according to November and December data, AICPI is likely to increase to 145.3. So DA may increase to 56 percent in 2025.

article_image6

Current DA Rate

The government's dearness allowance for employees stands at 53%, which was increased last year in October before Diwali. According to the rules, DA may be announced by the Center in the last week of February.

article_image7

Government Employee DA Amount

According to the central government's calculations, employees whose minimum salary is Rs 18,000 will get an additional Rs 540. Those whose salary is Rs 2 lakh 50 thousand - their DA will be Rs 7500.

article_image8

Retiree DA Amount

In the case of pensioners, this amount can be from Rs 270 to 3750. Recently, Union Minister of State Pankaj Chaudhary spoke about the 8th Pay Commission. He said that the government has no such plan yet.

