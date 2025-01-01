West Bengal govt employees face reduced holidays: Check which days are affected in January 2025

Bad news for government employees in the first month of the year. The West Bengal government's finance department has released the holiday list. It has been learned that employees' holidays will be reduced in the first month of the year! Find out when they won't get holidays.

First Published Jan 1, 2025, 11:09 AM IST

Government employee holidays reduced in January

Many have already made elaborate plans to welcome 2025. However, there is some bad news for government employees in the first month of the year.

Government employee holidays reduced in January

The West Bengal government's finance department has already released the list of holidays. It has been learned that employees' holidays will be reduced in the first month of the year!

Government employee holidays reduced in January

A government job means a hefty salary at the end of the month. Similarly, multiple holidays are available, starting from Puja-festivals.

Government employee holidays reduced in January

However, this year, government employees will get fewer holidays. Two national holidays in January fall on Sundays, so those holidays will not be available.

Government employee holidays reduced in January

As it is known, employees are going to get a total of 4 holidays in January. Out of which 2 are on Sundays, so holidays are going to be lost.

Government employee holidays reduced in January

There will be a holiday on January 1 on the occasion of New Year. Then on January 6, all employees of the Sikh community will get a holiday to celebrate Guru Gobind Singh's 'Prakash Purab'.

Government employee holidays reduced in January

Then National holidays on January 12, Swami Vivekananda's birthday and January 26, Republic Day. But both these days are Sundays.

Government employee holidays reduced in January

So it can be said that the eligible leave is lost. Apart from this, only one holiday will be available due to Independence Day and Janmashtami falling on the same day.

Government employee holidays reduced in January

However, according to the NI Act, there are a total of 25 holidays in a year and a total of 25 holidays are also available from the state government. However, in some cases, the holiday will not be available separately due to it being a Sunday.

