Want Rs 50,000 pension monthly? THIS national scheme has you covered

Starting investments in the National Pension System (NPS) at age 40 can yield a monthly pension of ₹50,000 after retirement.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 23, 2024, 3:59 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 23, 2024, 3:59 PM IST

Pension planning

Investing in the National Pension System (NPS) is a good choice for securing a substantial pension after retirement. Starting at 40 can yield ₹50,000 monthly.

article_image2

National Pension System

People invest in various schemes for a stable income post-retirement. Pension schemes are a popular choice. The National Pension System (NPS) is a good option for a higher pension.

article_image3

NPS Benefits

The NPS is a government-backed, market-linked scheme. Returns are market-based. Besides a pension, it offers a lump-sum amount. Starting investments at 40 can yield a ₹50,000 monthly pension.

article_image4

NPS investment

Any Indian citizen aged 18-70 can invest in NPS. Investments are split into two parts. Upon retirement, 60% can be withdrawn as a lump sum, and 40% is invested in an annuity for pension.

article_image5

Pension Schemes

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) manages NPS. To get a ₹50,000 monthly pension, start investing at 40 with a minimum of ₹15,000 monthly until 65 (25 years).

article_image6

Senior Citizen Pension

With a monthly investment of ₹15,000, the total investment becomes ₹45 lakhs. At a 10% interest rate, the return is ₹1,55,68,356. The corpus becomes ₹2,00,68,356. 60% (₹1,20,41,013) is lump-sum, 40% (₹80,27,342) is annuity. At 8% annuity return, the monthly pension is ₹53,516.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Gautam Adani charged in US with bribery: Adani Group denies allegations calls it baseless vows to seek legal recourse snt

Gautam Adani's US indictment: Adani Group dubs $250 million bribery charge as 'baseless', vows legal action

Kerala Gold Rate November 21 2024: Price of 8 gram gold RISES above Rs 57,000; check details dmn

Kerala Gold Rate November 21 2024: Price of 8 gram gold RISES above Rs 57,000; check details

Karnataka CM orders cancellation of BPL cards for govt employees, Income Tax payers only vkp

Karnataka CM orders cancellation of BPL cards only for govt employees and Income Tax payers

Zomato CEO unique offer pay rs 20 lakh for a job with no salary for a year check details gcw

Zomato CEO's unique offer: Pay Rs 20 lakh for a job with NO salary for a year | Check details

Billionaire Gautam Adani charged in US over alleged $250 million bribery plot; details of charges here snt

Billionaire Gautam Adani charged in US over alleged $250 million bribery plot; details of charges here

Recent Stories

Agrahayan month: Follow these 11 tips to remove financial trouble and increase prosperity ATG

Agrahayan month: Follow these 11 tips to remove financial trouble and increase prosperity

UP CM Yogi Adityanath hails workers' dedication in double-engine govt's win AJR

UP CM Yogi Adityanath hails workers' dedication in double-engine govt's win

'Overwhelmed with gratitude...'Priyanka Gandhi thanks Wayanad for her debut win in bypoll vkp

'Overwhelmed with gratitude...'Priyanka Gandhi thanks Wayanad for her debut win in bypoll

Justin Trudeau calls his officials 'criminals' for leaking top-secret info on Indian leaders (WATCH) shk

Justin Trudeau calls his officials 'criminals' over leak, fake report on Indian leaders (WATCH)

'Development, good governance wins': PM Modi lauds BJP-led Mahayuti's thumping win in Maharashtra shk

'Development, good governance wins': PM Modi lauds BJP-led Mahayuti's thumping win in Maharashtra

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon