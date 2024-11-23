Want Rs 50,000 pension monthly? THIS national scheme has you covered

Starting investments in the National Pension System (NPS) at age 40 can yield a monthly pension of ₹50,000 after retirement.

Investing in the National Pension System (NPS) is a good choice for securing a substantial pension after retirement. Starting at 40 can yield ₹50,000 monthly.

People invest in various schemes for a stable income post-retirement. Pension schemes are a popular choice. The National Pension System (NPS) is a good option for a higher pension.

The NPS is a government-backed, market-linked scheme. Returns are market-based. Besides a pension, it offers a lump-sum amount. Starting investments at 40 can yield a ₹50,000 monthly pension.

Any Indian citizen aged 18-70 can invest in NPS. Investments are split into two parts. Upon retirement, 60% can be withdrawn as a lump sum, and 40% is invested in an annuity for pension.

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) manages NPS. To get a ₹50,000 monthly pension, start investing at 40 with a minimum of ₹15,000 monthly until 65 (25 years).

With a monthly investment of ₹15,000, the total investment becomes ₹45 lakhs. At a 10% interest rate, the return is ₹1,55,68,356. The corpus becomes ₹2,00,68,356. 60% (₹1,20,41,013) is lump-sum, 40% (₹80,27,342) is annuity. At 8% annuity return, the monthly pension is ₹53,516.

