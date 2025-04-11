Trump’s China tariffs: What it means for mobile and TV prices in India

Read Full Gallery

The US tariff on Chinese goods has impacted the global market. This could make some imported devices cheaper in India and more expensive in the US, potentially altering global supply chains.

US-China Trade war: Impact on Indian Market

US-China tariff war: Will TV and cell phone prices fall in India? : In a bold economic move, US President Donald Trump has announced a 125% tariff on goods imported from China. This has sparked debate in global markets. While the aim behind this tariff is to exclude production from China, many experts believe it could affect the prices of everyday electronic devices.

US Tariffs

This could make some imported devices cheaper in selected global markets, including India. However, in the US, the price shock may be higher, even in sectors such as electronics, apparel and automobiles. For example, a price increase of more than 30% is expected for Apple iPhones in the US due to increased import duties.

Which products will increase in price?

Automobiles could rise in price by up to 15%, and basic items such as apparel could see a 33% price increase. This marks a possible end to low-cost imports into the US for many decades, reshaping how consumers and businesses approach cost, production and supply chains. Retailers are now preparing for changes in demand patterns and potential supply issues.

Mobile phone production

In countries like India, this geopolitical tension could bring short-term benefits, especially if global manufacturers shift operations to tariff-free countries. For example, Apple is already moving more iPhone production to India. The real impact of these tariffs will become clear in the coming months.

World countries are preparing

As companies and countries adapt, global supply chains could change dramatically. For now, both consumers and businesses are closely monitoring the situation. They are ready to adjust their strategies depending on how pricing, sourcing and trade policies evolve.

