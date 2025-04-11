user
user icon

Trump’s China tariffs: What it means for mobile and TV prices in India

The US tariff on Chinese goods has impacted the global market. This could make some imported devices cheaper in India and more expensive in the US, potentially altering global supply chains.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Updated: Apr 11, 2025, 2:48 PM IST

US-China Trade war: Impact on Indian Market

 US-China tariff war: Will TV and cell phone prices fall in India? : In a bold economic move, US President Donald Trump has announced a 125% tariff on goods imported from China. This has sparked debate in global markets. While the aim behind this tariff is to exclude production from China, many experts believe it could affect the prices of everyday electronic devices.

article_image2

US Tariffs

This could make some imported devices cheaper in selected global markets, including India. However, in the US, the price shock may be higher, even in sectors such as electronics, apparel and automobiles. For example, a price increase of more than 30% is expected for Apple iPhones in the US due to increased import duties.


article_image3

Which products will increase in price?

Automobiles could rise in price by up to 15%, and basic items such as apparel could see a 33% price increase. This marks a possible end to low-cost imports into the US for many decades, reshaping how consumers and businesses approach cost, production and supply chains. Retailers are now preparing for changes in demand patterns and potential supply issues.

article_image4

Mobile phone production

In countries like India, this geopolitical tension could bring short-term benefits, especially if global manufacturers shift operations to tariff-free countries. For example, Apple is already moving more iPhone production to India. The real impact of these tariffs will become clear in the coming months.

article_image5

World countries are preparing

As companies and countries adapt, global supply chains could change dramatically. For now, both consumers and businesses are closely monitoring the situation. They are ready to adjust their strategies depending on how pricing, sourcing and trade policies evolve.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India AI trajectory in focus: Debjani Ghosh speaks at Carnegie Global Tech Summit AJR

India's AI trajectory in focus: Debjani Ghosh speaks at Carnegie Global Tech Summit

Carnegie Summit: Jaishankar highlights interplay between trade & tech, flags 'Goldilocks Problem' (WATCH) snt

Carnegie Summit: Jaishankar highlights interplay between trade & tech, flags 'Goldilocks Problem' (WATCH)

Jaishankar highlights US-China shifts at Carnegie Summit, talks about two T's creating global buzz snt

Jaishankar highlights US-China shifts at Carnegie Summit, talks about two T's creating global buzz

Google CEO Sundar Pichai backs AI push: Alphabet to spend $75 billion on data infrastructure AJR

Google CEO Sundar Pichai backs AI push: Alphabet to spend $75 billion on data infrastructure

Markets in celebration mode: Trump's tariff hold lifts Sensex over 1,000 points AJR

Markets in celebration mode: Trump's tariff hold lifts Sensex over 1,000 points

Recent Stories

''Tamannah Bhatia slaying once again'' Netizens react to 'Nasha' in Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 MEG

''Tamannaah Bhatia slaying once again” Netizens react to 'Nasha' in Ajay Devgn's Raid 2

Lovesac Pops On Strong Q4 Results: Retail Investors Turn Extremely Bullish

Lovesac Pops On Strong Q4 Results: Retail Investors Turn Extremely Bullish

China Fires Back With 125% Tariff On US Goods, Says It Will Ignore Further American Duties

China Fires Back With 125% Tariff On US Goods, Says It Will Ignore Further American Duties

Can Apple Dodge China Tariff Fallout Without Raising iPhone Prices? Analyst Sees A Path Amid Battered Retail Morale

Can Apple Dodge China Tariff Fallout Without Raising iPhone Prices? Analyst Sees A Path Amid Battered Retail Morale

BP Stock In Spotlight After Flagging Higher Debt, Lower Q1 Production

BP Stock In Spotlight After Flagging Higher Debt, Lower Q1 Production

Recent Videos

Nasha Song OUT: Tamannaah Bhatia Sets Screen on Fire in Raid 2’s Sizzling Track!

Nasha Song OUT: Tamannaah Bhatia Sets Screen on Fire in Raid 2’s Sizzling Track!

Video Icon
Jaishankar Signals Urgency: India, US Set to Fast-Track Bilateral Trade Deal Talks| Asianet Newsable

Jaishankar Signals Urgency: India, US Set to Fast-Track Bilateral Trade Deal Talks| Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Massive FIRE Erupts at Pipe Factory in Pithampur, Firefighters Rush to Scene | Asianet Newsable

Massive FIRE Erupts at Pipe Factory in Pithampur, Firefighters Rush to Scene | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Massive FIRE Erupts at Pipe Factory in Pithampur, Firefighters Rush to Scene | Asianet Newsable

Massive FIRE Erupts at Pipe Factory in Pithampur, Firefighters Rush to Scene | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Bhool Chuk Maaf Trailer REVIEW – Rajkummar & Wamiqa’s Quirky Time-Loop Comedy

Bhool Chuk Maaf Trailer REVIEW – Rajkummar & Wamiqa’s Quirky Time-Loop Comedy

Video Icon