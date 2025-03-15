UPI payments: What it is, how it works and why it's a game changer

UPI payments are the talk of the town everywhere now. From tea stalls to big shops, UPI payments are accepted everywhere. In this context, let's find out what UPI payments actually are, how they work, and other complete details.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 15, 2025, 3:57 PM IST

UPI means Unified Payments Interface. This system was developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). This system facilitates money transfer.

article_image2

The UPI payment method allows users to send money, pay bills, and manage accounts through apps. UPI is useful for digital payments.


article_image3

How does Unified Payment Interface work? To use UPI, users must download UPI payment apps. After installing, link bank account.

article_image4

UPI is a fast, real-time system available 24/7, transferring money in seconds. NPCI doesn't charge extra for UPI payments.

article_image5

UPI is merchant-friendly, ensuring fast transfers. It improves customer experience and offers easy integration.

article_image6

UPI needs a bank account and internet-enabled mobile. You can transfer up to 1 lakh per day using UPI. It is safe.

article_image7

To make UPI payments, create a UPI account. UPI ID is a unique virtual payment address. No fee to use UPI.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

How to open Demat Account in India: Step-by-step guide and requirements AJR

How to open Demat Account in India: Step-by-step guide and requirements

Electric Vehicle subsidy guide: Get lakhs in discounts; step-by-step process AJR

Electric Vehicle subsidy guide: Get lakhs in discounts; step-by-step process

DeepSeek CEO backs humanities graduates over techies, says AI needs creativity over coding AJR

DeepSeek CEO backs humanities graduates over techies, says AI needs creativity over coding

Indias defence sector set for major expansion amid global geopolitical shifts: Report AJR

India's defence sector set for major expansion amid global geopolitical shifts: Report

Satellite launches boost India's revenue: $143 million earned since 2015 AJR

Satellite launches boost India's revenue: $143 million earned since 2015

Recent Stories

60-year-old woman dies during MRI scan in AP; CHECK what happened, precautions to be taken dmn

60-year-old woman dies during MRI scan in AP; CHECK what happened, precautions to be taken

Kiccha Sudeep's daughter Sanvi reveals her education and future plans RBA

Kiccha Sudeep's daughter Sanvi reveals her education and future plans

Career Guide: How to become an animator in India after 12th iwh

Career Guide: How to become an animator in India after 12th

Freakier Friday trailer: Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis all set to give you multigenerational twist

'Freakier Friday' trailer: Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis all set to give you multigenerational twist

Airtel Amazing Plan: Amazon Prime OTT + 210 GB Data for Ultimate Streaming RBA

Airtel Amazing Plan: Amazon Prime OTT + 210 GB Data for Ultimate Streaming

Recent Videos

ISRO Undocks Spadex Satellites - A Leap Towards India's Lunar Ambitions

ISRO Undocks Spadex Satellites - A Leap Towards India's Lunar Ambitions

Video Icon
SpiceJet Cabin Crew's VIRAL Holi Dance: Why the Video Sparked Controversy? | WATCH

SpiceJet Cabin Crew's VIRAL Holi Dance: Why the Video Sparked Controversy? | WATCH

Video Icon
Why Ranjani Srinivasan's Visa Was Revoked? VIDEO Shows Indian Student Self-Deporting from US

Why Ranjani Srinivasan's Visa Was Revoked? VIDEO Shows Indian Student Self-Deporting from US

Video Icon
CCTV Captures Vadodara Car Crash Horror: Drunk Driving or Potholes? | Rakshit Chaurasia

CCTV Captures Vadodara Car Crash Horror: Drunk Driving or Potholes? | Rakshit Chaurasia

Video Icon
IPL 2025 Captains List: Full Squad & Leadership Changes Revealed

IPL 2025 Captains List: Full Squad & Leadership Changes Revealed

Video Icon