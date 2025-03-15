UPI payments: What it is, how it works and why it's a game changer

Read Full Gallery

UPI payments are the talk of the town everywhere now. From tea stalls to big shops, UPI payments are accepted everywhere. In this context, let's find out what UPI payments actually are, how they work, and other complete details.

UPI means Unified Payments Interface. This system was developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). This system facilitates money transfer.

The UPI payment method allows users to send money, pay bills, and manage accounts through apps. UPI is useful for digital payments.

How does Unified Payment Interface work? To use UPI, users must download UPI payment apps. After installing, link bank account.

UPI is a fast, real-time system available 24/7, transferring money in seconds. NPCI doesn't charge extra for UPI payments.

UPI is merchant-friendly, ensuring fast transfers. It improves customer experience and offers easy integration.

UPI needs a bank account and internet-enabled mobile. You can transfer up to 1 lakh per day using UPI. It is safe.

To make UPI payments, create a UPI account. UPI ID is a unique virtual payment address. No fee to use UPI.

