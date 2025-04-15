The government has developed a new toll policy to address issues related to toll plazas on national highways and expressways, which will be implemented soon. What relief will the common man get from this new toll policy, and what benefit will it bring to the government? We provide you with information about this here. The new toll policy will provide approximately 50% relief in toll charges and also provide people with the facility to get an annual pass for Rs. 3000. These passes will be valid on national highways and expressways and state expressways. There is no need to take a separate pass for this, but the fee can only be paid through the FASTag account. In the new policy, it has also been decided to remove toll plazas within a specific timeframe.

