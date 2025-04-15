Unlimited toll access? Rs 3000 FASTag annual pass on the cards for common man
The government has developed a new toll policy for FASTag, which may be implemented soon. The new toll policy may not reinstate the lifetime pass scheme. Under the new policy, the government will compensate concessionaires for their losses.
New Toll Policy:
The government has developed a new toll policy to address issues related to toll plazas on national highways and expressways, which will be implemented soon. What relief will the common man get from this new toll policy, and what benefit will it bring to the government? We provide you with information about this here. The new toll policy will provide approximately 50% relief in toll charges and also provide people with the facility to get an annual pass for Rs. 3000. These passes will be valid on national highways and expressways and state expressways. There is no need to take a separate pass for this, but the fee can only be paid through the FASTag account. In the new policy, it has also been decided to remove toll plazas within a specific timeframe.
One-Year Pass for Rs. 3000
If the Rs. 3000 rule is implemented under the government's new policy, the biggest beneficiaries of this will be those who use national highways and expressways to travel from one city to another every month. Apart from this, you can get relief from paying taxes repeatedly at toll plazas and maintaining a minimum balance.
Government Will Compensate
The existing agreements between concessionaires and contractors did not provide such a facility. According to media reports, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has agreed to compensate for the losses in order to address their objections. This means that the concessionaire will maintain a digital record of the vehicles passing through his toll plaza. And the difference in actual collection will be compensated by the government as per an agreement.
Seamless Toll Plaza System
The new toll policy will promote seamless electronic toll collection. According to media reports, three pilot projects related to this have yielded good results. The accuracy level reaches about 98%. How will the fee be collected if a vehicle leaves the toll plaza and does not pay the toll?
Importance to Banks
For this, more rights will be given to banks. They may impose minimum balance requirements and higher penalties for other payment methods, including FASTag. The new toll policy is expected to start from the Delhi-Jaipur highway. It will start with heavy vehicles and trucks carrying hazardous materials. The entire network has been mapped, and new technology - sensors and cameras - have been installed. FASTag and ANPR together will meet the needs of the latest new toll plaza system.