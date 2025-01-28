Unified Pension Scheme: New rules for government employees to be effective from April 1, 2025

This system is being introduced under the National Pension Scheme. Only those employees who have already registered under this scheme will be eligible for its benefits.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 28, 2025, 9:55 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 28, 2025, 9:55 AM IST

This rule is effective from April 1st. This system is becoming a great alternative under the National Pension Scheme. The central government has introduced this system to address the shortcomings of OPS, ensuring financial security for employees after retirement.

The budget is going to be presented in a few days. And before presenting the budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a special announcement for pensioners.

It has been learned that the central government is going to introduce the Unified Pension System for central government employees.

Central government employees who retire before the introduction of UPS will also be covered under this scheme.

Under this scheme, the central government will provide a fixed amount of pension to central government employees after retirement.

Only those employees who have already registered under this system will be eligible for its benefits. Employees covered under this scheme will receive a fixed amount of pension every month.

As a result, they will receive arrears according to the interest rate of the Provident Fund. In addition, employees will also get the benefit of monthly top-up. Employees will get this top-up facility even after annuity withdrawal.

