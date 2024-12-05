UNBELIEVABLE returns! How a Rs 2 share changed fortunes in 5 years?

Many stocks have made investors rich. Some have proven to be multibaggers in the short term. Investing in this particular stock could yield fantastic returns in just 5 years!

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 4:14 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 5, 2024, 4:14 PM IST

The stock market is considered a risky business. Some stocks have proven to be multibaggers in a short period. Investing in this stock could yield great returns in just 5 years!

article_image2

This Rs 2 share delivered a 63162% return! You could have become a millionaire in 5 years. One such share is Wari Renewable Technologies, where investors became millionaires in just five years.

article_image3

Remarkably, this share's price rose from Rs 2 to Rs 1400 during this period. Wari Renewable Technologies share price was just Rs 2.34 on November 15, 2019.

article_image4

On Thursday, it crossed Rs 1480. In these five years, the share price increased by approximately Rs 1,478. Wari shares have proven to be a multibagger return for investors. Due to this rapid growth, the return for investors in five years has been 63,162.82%.

