UNBELIEVABLE returns! How a Rs 2 share changed fortunes in 5 years?

The stock market is considered a risky business. Some stocks have proven to be multibaggers in a short period. Investing in this stock could yield great returns in just 5 years!

This Rs 2 share delivered a 63162% return! You could have become a millionaire in 5 years. One such share is Wari Renewable Technologies, where investors became millionaires in just five years.

Remarkably, this share's price rose from Rs 2 to Rs 1400 during this period. Wari Renewable Technologies share price was just Rs 2.34 on November 15, 2019.

On Thursday, it crossed Rs 1480. In these five years, the share price increased by approximately Rs 1,478. Wari shares have proven to be a multibagger return for investors. Due to this rapid growth, the return for investors in five years has been 63,162.82%.

