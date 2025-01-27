Two lakh employees may face layoffs in government and private sectors: Study

Artificial intelligence (AI) is threatening nearly two lakh government jobs. Increased use of this technology in various sectors, including banking, is expected to lead to layoffs.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 3:40 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 3:40 PM IST

Nearly 200,000 jobs could be lost at any time. Government employees are worried despite benefits like dearness allowance and additional salary.

article_image2

You might wonder why this would happen? Why would government employees suddenly lose their jobs? Not only private sector employees, but government employees are also now fearing job losses due to Artificial Intelligence (AI).

article_image3

Employees are worried. Why is this happening? As technology has advanced, people have integrated themselves with it. Work methods have become easier.

article_image4

Due to this artificial intelligence, there is a fear of job losses for multiple employees in various fields, including banking.

article_image5

A recent report revealed that nearly 200,000 employees could lose their jobs in banking and back-office work within a few months due to AI. And this will be the beginning. Then this process will start in different offices.

