Top 5 mutual funds that gave 4x return in 7 years

Mutual fund SIP investors are experiencing bumper returns. Investments in 5 schemes have quadrupled in 7 years, including small-cap, mid-cap, and ELSS funds.

Common investors in the country are now leaning towards mutual fund SIPs. The biggest reason behind this is the bumper returns from SIP.

Ordinary investors invest money in mutual fund SIPs only for huge returns. Today, we are going to tell you about 5 such mutual fund schemes, in which SIP investments have made investors rich.

Investments made in these schemes have quadrupled in 7 years. The special thing is that these 5 schemes include 3 small-cap funds and one each mid-cap and ELSS fund.

1. HSBC Small Cap Fund: SIP investments started 7 years ago in HSBC Small Cap Fund have increased by 3.38 times so far with 23.08 percent XIRR. The total value of a SIP of Rs 10,000 started 7 years ago in this scheme is Rs 28,14,000 today.

2. Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund: SIP investments started 7 years ago in Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund have increased by 3.41 times so far with 23.22 percent XIRR. The total value of a SIP of Rs 10,000 started 7 years ago in this scheme is Rs 32,59,200 today.

3. Quant Small Cap Fund: SIP investments started 7 years ago in Quant Small Cap Fund have increased by 4.19 times with an XIRR of 27.04 percent. A SIP of Rs 10,000 started 7 years ago would be worth Rs 35,19,600 today.

4. Nippon India Small Cap Fund: This fund has also given excellent returns. SIP investments started 7 years ago have grown by 3.88 times so far with an XIRR of 25.65 percent. A Rs 10,000 SIP would be worth Rs 32,59,200 today.

5. Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund: Investments in this fund have grown 3.65 times in 7 years with an XIRR of 24.51 percent. A Rs 10,000 SIP from 7 years ago would now be worth Rs 30,66,000.

