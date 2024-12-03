Top 5 mutual funds that gave 4x return in 7 years

Mutual fund SIP investors are experiencing bumper returns. Investments in 5 schemes have quadrupled in 7 years, including small-cap, mid-cap, and ELSS funds.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 3:30 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 3:30 PM IST

Common investors in the country are now leaning towards mutual fund SIPs. The biggest reason behind this is the bumper returns from SIP.

article_image2

Ordinary investors invest money in mutual fund SIPs only for huge returns. Today, we are going to tell you about 5 such mutual fund schemes, in which SIP investments have made investors rich.

article_image3

Investments made in these schemes have quadrupled in 7 years. The special thing is that these 5 schemes include 3 small-cap funds and one each mid-cap and ELSS fund.

article_image4

1. HSBC Small Cap Fund: SIP investments started 7 years ago in HSBC Small Cap Fund have increased by 3.38 times so far with 23.08 percent XIRR. The total value of a SIP of Rs 10,000 started 7 years ago in this scheme is Rs 28,14,000 today.

article_image5

2. Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund: SIP investments started 7 years ago in Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund have increased by 3.41 times so far with 23.22 percent XIRR. The total value of a SIP of Rs 10,000 started 7 years ago in this scheme is Rs 32,59,200 today.

article_image6

3. Quant Small Cap Fund: SIP investments started 7 years ago in Quant Small Cap Fund have increased by 4.19 times with an XIRR of 27.04 percent. A SIP of Rs 10,000 started 7 years ago would be worth Rs 35,19,600 today.

article_image7

4. Nippon India Small Cap Fund: This fund has also given excellent returns. SIP investments started 7 years ago have grown by 3.88 times so far with an XIRR of 25.65 percent. A Rs 10,000 SIP would be worth Rs 32,59,200 today.

article_image8

5. Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund: Investments in this fund have grown 3.65 times in 7 years with an XIRR of 24.51 percent. A Rs 10,000 SIP from 7 years ago would now be worth Rs 30,66,000.

