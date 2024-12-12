Top 5 Credit Cards offering free airport lounge access for frequent flyers

For frequent flyers, the chaos of crowded airports can be a thing of the past with credit cards offering complimentary access to luxurious airport lounges. These cards enhance the travel experience by providing comfort and convenience, both domestically and internationally. Here's a look at some of the top credit cards in India that offer free airport lounge access, along with their annual fees and benefits.

Top Credit Cards for Lounge Access

Axis Atlas Credit Card: Rs 5,000 annual fee
Axis Horizon Credit Card: Rs 3,000 annual fee
IndusInd Bank Avios Visa Infinite Credit Card: Rs 10,000 annual fee
SBI Card Miles Elite: Rs 4,999 annual fee
Federal Bank Scapia Credit Card: No annual fee
(Source: Paisa Bazaar, rates as of December 8, 2024)

Key benefits of lounge access Credit Cards

Axis Atlas Credit Card

Silver Tier: 8 domestic and 4 international lounge visits annually.

Gold Tier: 12 domestic and 6 international visits annually.

Platinum Tier: 18 domestic and 12 international visits annually.

Axis Horizon Credit Card

Up to 8 international lounge visits annually (2 visits per quarter).

Visa Signature holders get 32 domestic lounge visits yearly (8 per quarter).

Mastercard World holders enjoy 6 visits per quarter, totaling 24 annually.

IndusInd Bank Avios Visa Infinite Credit Card

Free Priority Pass membership.

2 international and 2 domestic lounge visits every quarter.

SBI Card Miles Elite

8 domestic lounge visits annually (2 per quarter).

Up to 15 additional domestic visits for every Rs 1 lakh spent.

6 international lounge visits annually (2 per quarter) with free Priority Pass membership.

Federal Bank Scapia Credit Card

Unlimited domestic lounge access for cardholders spending Rs 5,000 or more monthly.

What to consider when choosing a lounge access Credit Card

Lounge Type: Some cards limit access to domestic lounges, while others include international lounges.

Visit Limits: Check for any restrictions on the number of free visits.

Spending Requirements: Certain cards require you to meet a minimum spending threshold to enjoy lounge benefits.

Additional Perks: Look for cards that offer free memberships, such as Priority Pass, for added convenience.

Tips to maximize lounge benefits

Know approved lounges: Always check the list of lounges that your card grants access to.

Understand lounge rules: Familiarize yourself with entry conditions, such as membership or airline status requirements.

Monitor usage: Keep track of your lounge visits to avoid exceeding limits and incurring extra fees.

