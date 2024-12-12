Top 5 Credit Cards offering free airport lounge access for frequent flyers

These cards enhance the travel experience by providing comfort and convenience, both domestically and internationally.

For frequent flyers, the chaos of crowded airports can be a thing of the past with credit cards offering complimentary access to luxurious airport lounges. These cards enhance the travel experience by providing comfort and convenience, both domestically and internationally. Here's a look at some of the top credit cards in India that offer free airport lounge access, along with their annual fees and benefits.

Top Credit Cards for Lounge Access

Axis Atlas Credit Card: Rs 5,000 annual fee Axis Horizon Credit Card: Rs 3,000 annual fee IndusInd Bank Avios Visa Infinite Credit Card: Rs 10,000 annual fee SBI Card Miles Elite: Rs 4,999 annual fee Federal Bank Scapia Credit Card: No annual fee (Source: Paisa Bazaar, rates as of December 8, 2024)

Key benefits of lounge access Credit Cards

Axis Horizon Credit Card

Visa Signature holders get 32 domestic lounge visits yearly (8 per quarter).

Up to 8 international lounge visits annually (2 visits per quarter).

2 international and 2 domestic lounge visits every quarter.

SBI Card Miles Elite

6 international lounge visits annually (2 per quarter) with free Priority Pass membership.

Up to 15 additional domestic visits for every Rs 1 lakh spent.

Unlimited domestic lounge access for cardholders spending Rs 5,000 or more monthly.

What to consider when choosing a lounge access Credit Card

Additional Perks: Look for cards that offer free memberships, such as Priority Pass, for added convenience.

Spending Requirements: Certain cards require you to meet a minimum spending threshold to enjoy lounge benefits.

Visit Limits: Check for any restrictions on the number of free visits.

Lounge Type: Some cards limit access to domestic lounges, while others include international lounges.

Tips to maximize lounge benefits

Know approved lounges: Always check the list of lounges that your card grants access to.

Understand lounge rules: Familiarize yourself with entry conditions, such as membership or airline status requirements.

Monitor usage: Keep track of your lounge visits to avoid exceeding limits and incurring extra fees.