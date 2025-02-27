TGSRTC: Forgot change with conductor? Get refund via UPI payment

It's common to forget change on an RTC bus. If you don't have exact change for the ticket, the conductor writes the amount due on the ticket. But sometimes we forget the change. Did you know there's a solution to this change problem?

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Updated: Feb 27, 2025, 10:32 AM IST

bus conductor

We give a ₹500 note for a ₹100 ticket. The conductor doesn't have enough change, so they write the remaining ₹400 on the back of the ticket. We often forget to take it.

budget 2025
article_image2

Did you know you can get your money back via PhonePe if you forget change on an RTC bus? Call the helpline number 040-69440000 and explain.

article_image3

TGSRTC

Besides change, if you forget valuables, bags, or cell phones, call the helpline. If you miss the bus during a break, complain and travel on another bus with the same ticket.

