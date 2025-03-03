TGSRTC buses now accept UPI payments, ending change woes for passengers

Since Sajjanar took charge as RTC MD, he has initiated revolutionary changes. Sajjanar has taken another step forward with several experimental decisions to increase RTC's revenue. What is that decision? Let's find out what the benefit is now.

article_image1
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 3, 2025, 1:06 PM IST

It is known that the Congress government in Telangana has introduced free travel facility for women as part of the Maha Lakshmi scheme. This opportunity has also been provided in Palle Velugu as well as Express buses. It is known that there have been allegations that this has become inconvenient for men.

article_image2

With women traveling for free on buses, the problem of change has increased for men traveling. However, as a solution to this, Telangana RTC has taken a key decision. UPI payments have been introduced for those traveling in RTC buses so that there is no problem of change. It is reported that these services, which are currently being introduced experimentally in Hyderabad city buses, are likely to be extended to the entire state soon.

article_image3

We must have faced situations where conductors got off the bus due to lack of sufficient change. Similarly, there are also those who have forgotten the change written on the ticket. UPI payments have been introduced to check these problems. For this, the authorities have made special machines available. With the help of this machine, as soon as the passengers enter where they want to go, a QR code will be displayed on the machine screen. Passengers can easily scan and make payments with their phone.

article_image4

However, conductors say that some problems are currently occurring in city buses through this method. They say that scanning is delayed due to heavy traffic on the bus as the stops are close to each other. They also say that payment is delayed due to poor signal on the bus. They are of the opinion that the problem can be reduced if SIMs with good signal are given.

article_image5

Students bus pass

Meanwhile, RTC is making preparations to bring more digital services in the future. It is known that swiping machines are already available in some buses. However, in the coming days, there will be days when the bus pass can also be shown on the mobile. Students and employees have to stand in line at the concerned centers every month for bus pass renewal. However, preparations are being made to bring the opportunity to get pass online. It is reported that RTC is likely to bring a special app for this.

