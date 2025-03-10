Tatkal ticket success: Avoid waitlist with THESE smart booking strategies

Tatkal Ticket Booking Tips: Thousands of people travel by train every day. Trains are especially cheap and convenient for long-distance travel. However, getting a confirmed ticket on trains is sometimes difficult. Let's see in this compilation how passengers can quickly book tickets through Tatkal.

Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 10, 2025, 10:58 AM IST

Tatkal Ticket Booking Tips

The Holi festival is celebrated on March 13 and 14. Holi is still five days away. Most people like to celebrate the Holi festival with their families. But people are unable to book tickets on time and are upset. If you are also in such a situation, you can book confirmed tickets immediately by using these tips below.

IRCTC App:

First, download the IRCTC app and log in to it. There is no need to specify different train numbers or routes when booking tickets. So, save all the information in advance to get the ticket you need. For this, note down the name and number of the train in advance.


Master List:

Prepare a master list of passengers who are going to get confirmed tickets. In this list, you can save all passengers' names, bed preferences, and food preferences. Since this information is already saved, you will save time at the time of ticket booking. You can prepare your master list by going to the My Profile section of the IRCTC account.

UPI Wallet:

Use a UPI wallet or internet banking to make payments. Use a UPI wallet instead of internet banking as it takes less time. It takes time to enter the login, password and OTP in internet banking. Apart from this, money can be placed in IRCTC's e-wallet from net banking or debit card, which will save the time used in net banking.

For faster payment:

By using these three methods, you can book confirmed tickets for Holi and celebrate the festival with your family. These tips will not only save your time but also help in instant ticket booking.

