Tamil Nadu: Onion prices shoot up in Chennai's vegetable markets

Tomato and onion prices have brought relief to households due to increased supply from the Kharif season and reduced rainfall. Meanwhile, small onion prices have surged.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 2, 2025, 9:38 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 2, 2025, 9:38 AM IST

Tomato and Onion

Tomato and onion are essential ingredients in cooking. The prices of these two vegetables have been increasing daily, reaching up to Rs 100 per kilogram.

article_image2

Tomato Price Drop

The high prices of tomatoes and onions caused difficulties for households. With increased Kharif season yields and less rain disruption, prices have dropped. Tomatoes are now selling for Rs 15 per kilogram and onions for Rs 30 to 40.

article_image3

Small Onion Price Surge

While other prices decreased, small onion prices have risen. Previously at Rs 40 per kilogram, they now reach Rs 70 to Rs 80. Vendors predict further price increases due to the approaching winter season.

article_image4

Koyambedu Market Prices

At Koyambedu market, large onions are Rs 30-40/kg, tomatoes Rs 15-20/kg, small onions Rs 40-90/kg, beetroot Rs 50/kg, green chilies Rs 30 /kg, potatoes Rs 40 /kg, capsicum Rs 35 /kg, and bottle gourd Rs 25 /kg.

article_image5

Vegetable Prices

Other vegetable prices at Koyambedu: Yardlong beans Rs 50 /kg, butter beans Rs 55 /kg, carrots Rs 35 /kg, cauliflower Rs 15-20 each, drumsticks price not mentioned, okra Rs 35-40 /kg, and snake gourd Rs 30 /kg.

Latest Videos
