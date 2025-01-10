Tamil Nadu launches mobile app for pensioners: Check pension details, insurance, and more

The Tamil Nadu government has launched a new mobile application for pensioners. This app allows pensioners to access pension details, medical insurance cards, and other information. They can also register their digital life certificate.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 10, 2025, 9:37 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 10, 2025, 9:37 AM IST

Benefits for Government Employees

Government schemes reach the people through the work of government employees. In that sense, government employees are a bridge between the government and the people. The Central and State Governments provide various benefits to those who have retired after serving in government jobs for about 35 years.

Accordingly, there is a need to wander to get the documents. In this situation, the Tamil Nadu government has started a new scheme so that pensioners can get documents from one place without wandering.

article_image2

Pension for Pensioners

In a statement issued by the Tamil Nadu government in this regard, 2,420 appointment orders have been issued for various posts in the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board since the government headed by the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu took office on 7.5.2021. Including the 311 appointment orders issued today, a total of 2,731 appointment orders have been issued.

Moreover, for the first time in public sector undertakings in Tamil Nadu across India, a new mobile application with innovative features has been developed for the benefit of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board pensioners.
 

article_image3

New App Launch

Through this app, pensioners/family pensioners who have worked and retired in the Electricity Board can easily find out the information they need from wherever they are. Through this app, pensioners/family pensioners/compassionate pensioners can download their medical insurance card.
 

article_image4

Government provides pension

No need to wander

Monthly pension details, annual pension schedule, Form 16 download for income tax payers and all useful information are included in this app. Further, Aadhaar number can be easily registered through e-KYC through this app to get digital life certificate.

Through this app, about one lakh pensioners in Tamil Nadu Electricity Board will benefit. Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu launched this new app for the easy benefit of Electricity Board pensioners and issued life certificates to three pensioners.

Latest Videos
