Tamil Nadu govt announces 15% salary hike, allowance boost for Co-optex employees

The Tamil Nadu government has granted a 15% salary increase to Co-optex employees, along with an increase in house rent allowance and city compensatory allowance. This hike will be effective from July 2023.

15% Salary Increase for Employees

Government employees act as a bridge between the Tamil Nadu government and the people. Over 1.5 million employees help deliver government schemes to the grassroots level. The Tamil Nadu government provides benefits like dearness allowance, comparable to the central government, and maternity leave for pregnant women.

Co-optex Employees

Co-optex, a cooperative society of the Tamil Nadu government, competes with private companies. For 89 years, it has procured handloom fabrics from Tamil Nadu weavers and sold them through Co-optex outlets across India, making it a leading handloom institution.

Tamil Nadu Government Announces Pay Hike

Co-optex has 150 sales outlets in Tamil Nadu and other states. Employees recently held a protest demanding a pay hike, increased house rent allowance, and city compensatory allowance as per government order. The Tamil Nadu government has now announced a salary increase for Co-optex employees.

House Rent Allowance Increased

Accepting the employees' demands, the Tamil Nadu government has ordered an approximate 15% salary increase for Co-optex employees. The government has revised the pay scale for employees from office assistant to chief general manager across 10 levels. House rent allowance and city compensatory allowance have also been increased. This pay hike will be effective from July 2023.

