SURPRISING pension plan: Earn Rs 1 lakh monthly without a government job; Here’s how

Big news! Did you know you can receive up to Rs 1 lakh as a monthly pension even without a government job? The Modi government offers an excellent scheme. Here are the details.

 

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 8, 2024, 7:05 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 8, 2024, 7:05 PM IST

Everyone in India, whether employed or in any profession, should invest in a pension plan. Several excellent government schemes offer security after retirement. This report details how to invest to receive a Rs 1 lakh monthly pension.

article_image2

The National Pension Scheme (NPS) offers high interest rates and tax benefits for senior citizens. Government, private sector employees, and individuals can invest in this scheme. This pension scheme offers interest rates from 9% to 12%. The minimum investment age is 18, and the maximum is 70.

article_image3

How can you get a Rs 1 lakh monthly pension without a government job? If you work in the private sector, invest wisely in the National Pension Scheme. To achieve a Rs 1 lakh monthly pension, invest approximately Rs 60,000 per month.

article_image4

Your total investment will be Rs 1.58 crore. With a 10% annual interest rate, the return will be Rs 3.46 crore.  After 20 years, your pension fund will be Rs 5.05 crore. If you invest Rs 20,000 monthly, with a Rs 30,000 match, you can withdraw 60%. You can withdraw approximately Rs 3.03 crore, keeping the remaining 40%. The remaining Rs 2.02 crore will earn 6% annual interest, resulting in a Rs 1 lakh monthly pension.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru: BBMP gears up for Hebbal to Silk board Tunnel road, seeks funds for Rs 19,000 crore project vkp

Bengaluru: BBMP gears up for Hebbal to Silk board Tunnel road, seeks funds for Rs 19,000 crore project

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway rakes in Rs 438 crore toll in just one year vkp

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway rakes in Rs 438 crore toll in just one year

Bitcoin crosses USD 100000 for first time on optimism over Donald Trump plans gcw

Bitcoin crosses $100,000 for first time on optimism over Donald Trump’s plans

IndiGo ranked among world's worst airlines as global rankings unveiled; Company responds gcw

IndiGo ranked among world's worst airlines as global rankings unveiled; Company responds

Cigarettes tobacco, aerated drinks likely to get expensive as GST may rise to 35%: Report gcw

Cigarettes, tobacco, aerated drinks likely to get expensive as GST may rise to 35%: Report

Recent Stories

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's Wedding photos: Actress shares adorable moments on social media NTI

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's Wedding photos: Actress shares adorable moments on social media

Salary and DA hike for government employees in December 2024? gcw

Salary and DA hike for government employees in December 2024?

ChatGPT caught lying to developers: New AI model tries to save itself from being replaced and shut down shk

ChatGPT caught lying to developers: New AI model tries to save itself from being replaced and shut down

PHOTOS Shehnaaz Gill Suit Designs: 8 Stunning Looks to Recreate RBA

(PHOTOS) Shehnaaz Gill Suit Designs: 8 Stunning Looks to Recreate

Reliance Industries to LIC to SBI-India's Top 10 Richest Companies RBA

Reliance Industries to LIC to SBI-India's Top 10 Richest Companies

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon