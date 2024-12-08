SURPRISING pension plan: Earn Rs 1 lakh monthly without a government job; Here’s how

Big news! Did you know you can receive up to Rs 1 lakh as a monthly pension even without a government job? The Modi government offers an excellent scheme. Here are the details.

Everyone in India, whether employed or in any profession, should invest in a pension plan. Several excellent government schemes offer security after retirement. This report details how to invest to receive a Rs 1 lakh monthly pension.

The National Pension Scheme (NPS) offers high interest rates and tax benefits for senior citizens. Government, private sector employees, and individuals can invest in this scheme. This pension scheme offers interest rates from 9% to 12%. The minimum investment age is 18, and the maximum is 70.

How can you get a Rs 1 lakh monthly pension without a government job? If you work in the private sector, invest wisely in the National Pension Scheme. To achieve a Rs 1 lakh monthly pension, invest approximately Rs 60,000 per month.

Your total investment will be Rs 1.58 crore. With a 10% annual interest rate, the return will be Rs 3.46 crore. After 20 years, your pension fund will be Rs 5.05 crore. If you invest Rs 20,000 monthly, with a Rs 30,000 match, you can withdraw 60%. You can withdraw approximately Rs 3.03 crore, keeping the remaining 40%. The remaining Rs 2.02 crore will earn 6% annual interest, resulting in a Rs 1 lakh monthly pension.

