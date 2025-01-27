Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: Turn Rs 12,500 monthly into Rs 80 lakh for your daughter

This scheme addresses parents' concerns about their daughter's education, health, job, and marriage expenses. Investing in this project can make your daughter a millionaire.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 1:15 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 1:15 PM IST

Parents worry about their daughter's education, health, job, and marriage. The government launched Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana for middle-class families to raise daughters.

article_image2

This scheme offers good interest. How much should you invest to make your daughter a millionaire? Parents worry about their daughter's education, health, job, and marriage.

article_image3

Middle-class parents have concerns at every stage. Parents save money from an early age for their daughter's education. They invest money in various places.

article_image4

Invest in this government scheme instead of other places. So you don't have to worry about your child's job and marriage. Invest Rs 12,500 monthly in Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana to make your daughter a millionaire. You'll get an Rs 80 lakh return when your child turns 21. This scheme is also tax-free.

