Sudha Murthy to Indra Nooyi to Falguni Nayar: India's top business women educational qualification

Sudha Murthy to Radha Vembu: India's top business women educational qualification

The number of billionaires in India is constantly increasing, and the number of women entrepreneurs is rising significantly. In that respect, let's see about the top women entrepreneurs and their educational qualifications in this post.

Sudha Murty's Education

Sudha Murty, renowned author, philanthropist, and chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Science. She is married to N.R. Narayana Murthy, one of the founders of Infosys. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is the founder and executive chairperson of Biocon Limited and Biocon Biologics Limited. She graduated from Bishop Cotton Girls' High School in 1968.

Indra Nooyi & Falguni Nayar

Indra Nooyi, former chairperson and CEO of PepsiCo, holds a bachelor's degree in Physics. In 1975, she graduated from Madras University. In 1976, she completed the Post Graduate Programme Diploma from the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta. She also holds a master's degree in Public and Private Management from Yale School of Management (1978). Falguni Nayar is the CEO of Nykaa, an e-commerce platform for fashion and beauty. She is a graduate of Sydenham College. She earned a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) in Business/Commerce, General and Accounting from 1980-1983.

Roshni Nadar & Leena Gandhi Tiwari

Roshni Nadar, daughter of Shiv Nadar, is the CEO of HCL Technologies. Roshni studied communication at Northwestern University, specializing in Radio, Television, and Film. She attended Vasant Valley School for her schooling. She holds an MBA from Kellogg School of Management. Leena Gandhi Tiwari is the chairperson of USV India, a privately held pharmaceutical company. She holds a commerce degree. She earned a B.Com from the University of Mumbai. She holds a master's degree in business administration from Boston University.

Radha Vembu & Reshma Kewalramani

Radha Vembu is the co-founder of Zoho, a software startup. She is the sister of Sridhar Vembu. Radha did her early education at National Higher Secondary School in Chennai. She holds a degree in Industrial Management from IIT Madras. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a biotech business based in Boston, and Reshma Kewalramani serves as its President and CEO. Reshma completed her Boston University studies in liberal arts and medical science. She earned a general management degree from Harvard Business School in 2015 and a fellowship at Massachusetts General Hospital.

