Secure your retirement! Know how you can earn Rs 50,000 pension with National Pension Scheme

The Central Government has formulated the National Pension Scheme. By contributing a small amount each month, you can receive a lump sum and a monthly pension after retirement. Let's explore this scheme in detail.

National Pension Scheme

Regardless of your occupation, retirement is inevitable at 60. Saving a portion of your earnings ensures a comfortable life post-retirement. The Central Government introduced the National Pension System (NPS) for this purpose.

To receive a substantial pension even without income during old age, consider joining this Central Government scheme. This ensures financial stability for daily expenses after 60.

The Central Government's NPS offers two account types: Tier 1 and Tier 2. Anyone can open a Tier 1 account, but a Tier 2 account requires an existing Tier 1 account.