Secure your retirement! Know how you can earn Rs 50,000 pension with National Pension Scheme

The Central Government has formulated the National Pension Scheme. By contributing a small amount each month, you can receive a lump sum and a monthly pension after retirement. Let's explore this scheme in detail.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 10, 2024, 2:03 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 10, 2024, 2:03 PM IST

National Pension Scheme

Regardless of your occupation, retirement is inevitable at 60. Saving a portion of your earnings ensures a comfortable life post-retirement. The Central Government introduced the National Pension System (NPS) for this purpose.

To receive a substantial pension even without income during old age, consider joining this Central Government scheme. This ensures financial stability for daily expenses after 60.

The Central Government's NPS offers two account types: Tier 1 and Tier 2. Anyone can open a Tier 1 account, but a Tier 2 account requires an existing Tier 1 account.

article_image2

Central Government Scheme

This scheme requires a fixed monthly investment. At 60, 60% of the invested amount is disbursed as a lump sum. The remaining 40% is calculated annually, forming the basis for your pension.

For instance, if someone invests Rs 15,000 monthly in NPS from age 35 for 25 years (until 60), the total investment becomes Rs 45,00,000. With interest of Rs 1,55,68,356, the total corpus reaches Rs 2,00,68,356.

article_image3

State Government Scheme

60% of this (Rs 1,20,41,013) is received as a lump sum at 60. The remaining 40% (Rs 80,27,342) forms the annual corpus. With 8% interest, the monthly pension becomes Rs 53,516.

This is just an example. The lump sum and monthly pension are calculated based on your monthly investment.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru: BBMP gears up for Hebbal to Silk board Tunnel road, seeks funds for Rs 19,000 crore project vkp

Bengaluru: BBMP gears up for Hebbal to Silk board Tunnel road, seeks funds for Rs 19,000 crore project

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway rakes in Rs 438 crore toll in just one year vkp

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway rakes in Rs 438 crore toll in just one year

Bitcoin crosses USD 100000 for first time on optimism over Donald Trump plans gcw

Bitcoin crosses $100,000 for first time on optimism over Donald Trump’s plans

IndiGo ranked among world's worst airlines as global rankings unveiled; Company responds gcw

IndiGo ranked among world's worst airlines as global rankings unveiled; Company responds

Cigarettes tobacco, aerated drinks likely to get expensive as GST may rise to 35%: Report gcw

Cigarettes, tobacco, aerated drinks likely to get expensive as GST may rise to 35%: Report

Recent Stories

Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma to make film debut; SEE pics dmn

Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma to make film debut; SEE pics

BIG decision! CM Mamata Banerjee takes bold step against corruption gcw

BIG decision! CM Mamata Banerjee takes bold step against corruption

Tokyo to bring 4-day workweek to boost family time amid record low fertility rates shk

Tokyo to bring 4-day workweek to boost family time amid record low fertility rates

Bengaluru: Infosys employees to get direct access to Yellow line's Konappana Agrahara station via metro plaza vkp

Bengaluru: Infosys employees to get direct access to Yellow line's Konappana Agrahara station via metro plaza

Rain alert in Kerala: IMD sounds orange, yellow alerts in various districts in next 3 days december 12 2024 anr

Rain alert in Kerala: IMD sounds orange, yellow alerts in various districts in next 3 days; Check

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon