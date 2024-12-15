SEBI's NEW rules for SIP: What you need to know before investing

Mutual fund companies must now adhere to new SEBI regulations for SIPs, effective December 1, 2024.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 15, 2024, 1:03 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 15, 2024, 1:03 PM IST

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has implemented a new rule for mutual fund investors using SIPs.

article_image2

SIP investors can now cancel their SIPs three days prior to the debit date, reduced from ten days. Mutual funds have two days to process the cancellation.

article_image3

What are SEBI's new rules? SEBI has issued this circular, making these new rules mandatory for all mutual fund companies. This change regarding SIPs is effective from December 1, 2024.

article_image4

Investors may benefit from SEBI's new rules. After this change, when an investor requests to cancel their SIP, the Asset Management Company (AMC) will be responsible for canceling the request within two days.

article_image5

What are SEBI's rules regarding SIPs? SEBI has several rules regarding SIP cancellations that mutual fund companies follow.

article_image6

If the SIP amount is not deducted, the AMC and Registrar and Transfer Agent (RTA) must inform the investor.

article_image7

The investor must also be informed that if they fail to pay 3 consecutive SIPs, the SIP will be terminated.

article_image8

It is also important to inform the investor after the SIP is terminated. Reason for SIP cancellation is important. It is mandatory for all AMCs to provide options for the reason for stopping the SIP. There will also be a comment option for premature closure of SIPs with reasons.

article_image9

Among the options, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) has provided some options, including Non-deposit of funds, poor scheme performance, service-related issues, desire to invest in another scheme, fund manager change, goal achievement, etc.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Maggi prices likely to rise after January 1 amid India-Switzerland trade dispute snt

Maggi prices likely to rise after January 1 amid India-Switzerland trade dispute

Kerala Gold Rate December 13 2024: Right time for purchase? Price of 8 gram DROPS; CHECK details dmn

Kerala Gold Rate December 13 2024: Right time for purchase? Price of 8 gram DROPS; CHECK details

Bengaluru: Devanahalli Toll plaza near airport records Rs 308 crore revenue in 2024, tops Karnataka vkp

Bengaluru: Devanahalli Toll plaza near airport records Rs 308 crore revenue in 2024, tops Karnataka

Bengaluru: Bagmane Tech park secures metro station naming rights in Rs 40 crore deal vkp

Bengaluru: Bagmane Tech park secures metro station naming rights in Rs 40 crore deal

Zomato to Morgan Stanley Stock Price: Double returns expected 3-4 years; read details RBA

Zomato to Morgan Stanley Stock Price: Double returns expected 3-4 years; read details

Recent Stories

Sreeleela to make Tamil debut in SK25 with Sivakarthikeyan, directed by Sudha Kongara; Read on NTI

Sreeleela to make Tamil debut in SK25 with Sivakarthikeyan, directed by Sudha Kongara; Read on

Taapsee Pannu reveals this SHOCKING news about her marriage; Read here ATG

Taapsee Pannu reveals this SHOCKING news about her marriage; Read here

Ananya Panday accepts THIS film made people take her seriously as an actor; Read on ATG

Ananya Panday accepts THIS film made people take her seriously as an actor; Read on

Navy Chief Dinesh K Tripathi embarks on 4-day visit to Indonesia to enhance bilateral ties

Navy Chief Dinesh K Tripathi embarks on 4-day visit to Indonesia to enhance bilateral ties

West Bengal SHOCKER! Kolkata woman beheaded, chopped into 3 pieces for rejecting brother-in-law's advances AJR

WB SHOCKER! Kolkata woman beheaded, chopped into 3 pieces for rejecting brother-in-law's advances

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon