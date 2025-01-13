SBI MODS scheme: Earn FD interest with ease of early withdrawal

State Bank of India has introduced a fantastic scheme for its customers called the Multi Option Deposit Scheme (MODS). It's a better investment option than a Fixed Deposit. Let's find out more details about this scheme. 

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 9:53 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 9:53 AM IST

Everyone makes fixed deposits to earn a steady income through interest. To attract investors, many banks offer high interest rates on FDs. But State Bank of India, a public sector bank, offers many investment schemes along with profitable fixed deposits. 

article_image2

SBI, which has so far offered excellent FD schemes to its customers, has brought another super scheme. The name of this scheme is Multi Option Deposit (MOD) Scheme. In this, customers can set up fixed deposits in addition to their savings or current accounts. By doing this, the required amount can also be withdrawn from these deposits in case of emergency. Then you can also get interest on the remaining deposit.

article_image3

The good facility in SBI MODS is that fixed deposit interest is available in this. Another good thing is that those who have invested in this scheme can withdraw money in advance. There is no need to pay any penalty for doing so.

Money can be withdrawn from this scheme through ATM or check just like withdrawing money from a savings account. This is because this scheme is linked to your savings or current account.

article_image4

The main difference between a fixed deposit and a MODS scheme is that if an FD is stopped before maturity, the entire amount is returned, but a fine has to be paid. Not so in MODS. Money can be withdrawn as needed. The bank pays interest on the remaining money.

In SBI MODS, money should be deposited and withdrawn in multiples of 1000 rupees. Money can be withdrawn any number of times.

article_image5

There are many benefits to the SBI MODS scheme. Investments can be made for 1 to 5 years. Interest rates vary depending on the term. There is additional interest for senior citizens. Nominee facility is also available.

MODS account can be transferred to another branch. However, a minimum balance must be maintained in the savings account attached to the MODS scheme. Tax has to be paid on the interest earned.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru PG rents expected to rise by 5% soon, residents brace for impact vkp

Bengaluru PG rents expected to rise by 5% soon, residents brace for impact

L and T Chairman's 90-hours work week comment sparks 'stare at wife on Sunday' memes, Zomato adds humorous spin snt

L&T Chairman's 90-hours work week comment sparks 'stare at wife on Sunday' memes, Zomato adds humorous spin

Karnataka set for another price hike? Beer rates likely to increase for 3rd time in one year, by upto Rs 50 vkp

Karnataka set for another price hike? Beer rates likely to increase for 3rd time in one year, by upto Rs 50

GST portal crashes ahead of filing deadline: Chaos for taxpayers AJR

GST portal crashes ahead of filing deadline: Chaos for taxpayers

Himachal Pradesh businessman shocked by Rs 210 crore electricity bill after paying Rs 2,500 last month vkp

Himachal Pradesh businessman shocked by Rs 210 crore electricity bill after paying Rs 2,500 last month

Recent Stories

Tiku Talsania's daughter Shikha Talsani shares health update after actor suffers heart attack; Read on NTI

Tiku Talsania's daughter Shikha Talsani shares health update after actor suffers heart attack; Read on

Makar Sankranti 2025: 7 trendy rangoli designs for harvest festival ATG

Makar Sankranti 2025: 7 trendy rangoli designs for harvest festival

Dhanashree Verma shares photo with mom amid divorce speculation with Yuzvendra Chahal; Read on ATG

Dhanashree Verma shares photo with mom amid divorce speculation with Yuzvendra Chahal; Read on

BSNL Yearly Recharge Plans for 2025: Know annual prepaid plans with unlimited calling, benefits and more RBA

BSNL Yearly Recharge Plans for 2025: Know annual prepaid plans with unlimited calling, benefits and more

DA hike ALERT: West Bengal govt employees set to receive 10% increase next month AJR

DA hike ALERT: West Bengal govt employees set to receive 10% increase next month

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon