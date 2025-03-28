SBI, HDFC, IDBI offering special FDs: THESE high-interest deposit schemes end on March 31

Read Full Gallery

Special FD interest rates: The last date to invest in special fixed deposit schemes like SBI Amrit Kalash, SBI Amrit Vrishti, SBI WeCare, HDFC Bank 35-month Fixed Deposit, IND Super, and IDBI Bank Utsav Callable is March 31, 2025.

The special fixed deposit schemes of various banks may be discontinued or the interest rate may be reduced after March 31. Therefore, those who prefer safe investments can open an account in these schemes immediately. Senior citizens will also get the benefit of additional interest rates. The last date to invest in special fixed deposit schemes like SBI Amrit Kalash, SBI Amrit Vrishti, SBI WeCare, HDFC Bank 35-month Fixed Deposit, IND Super, and IDBI Bank Utsav Callable is March 31, 2025.

SBI Bank Special FD rates

SBI Amrit Kalash is a 444-day special fixed deposit scheme that offers the highest interest rate among all SBI fixed deposit schemes. Its interest rate is 7.25 percent for the general public and 7.75 percent for senior citizens. SBI Amrit Vrishti is a special FD offered by SBI. It offers an interest rate of 7.10 percent to the general public and 7.60 percent to senior citizens. The country's leading lender has extended the deadline for the special FD several times. The SBI WeCare special scheme is focused on senior citizens. It offers them an interest rate of 7.50 percent. The deadline for this has been extended several times.

Indian Bank Special FD rates

Indian Bank: Indian Bank has two special fixed deposit schemes - IND Supreme 300 days and IND Super 400 days. The IND Supreme 300-day scheme offers an interest rate of 7.05% to the general public, 7.55% to senior citizens, and 7.80% to very senior citizens. The IND Super 400-day scheme offers an interest rate of 7.30 percent to the general public, 7.80 percent to senior citizens, and 8.05 percent to super seniors.

IDBI Bank Special FD rates

IDBI Bank: IDBI Bank offers Utsav special fixed deposit schemes. It offers these with various interest rates. In the 300-day special scheme, the interest rate is 7.05 percent. Senior citizens get 7.55 percent and super seniors get 7.55 percent. In its 375-day special scheme, the interest rate for the general public is 7.25%. 7.75% for senior citizens. 7.9% for super seniors. In the 444-day special scheme, the interest rate for the general public is 7.35 percent. 7.85% for senior citizens, 8% for super seniors. In the 555-day special scheme, the general public will be given an interest rate of 7.4 percent. 7.9% for senior citizens, 8.05% for super seniors. In the 700-day special scheme, the interest rate for the general public is 7.2%, 7.7% for senior citizens, and 7.85% for super seniors.

Punjab & Sind Bank Special FD rates

Punjab & Sind Bank: You must open an account in the 333, 444, 555, 777, and 999-day special fixed deposit schemes offered by Punjab & Sind Bank by March 31. In the 333-day special scheme, a 7.20 percent interest rate will be given to general customers. 7.70% for senior citizens. 7.85% for super seniors. In the 444-day special scheme, the interest rate is 7.30% for the general customer, 7.80% for senior citizens, and 7.95% for very senior citizens. In the 555-day special scheme, a minimum interest rate of 7.50 percent can be obtained. Senior citizens get 8.00%, super seniors get 8.15% interest rate. In the 777-day special scheme, the basic interest rate is 7.25%. 7.75% for senior citizens, 7.90% interest is given to very senior citizens. In the 999-day special scheme, the interest rate is 7.40 percent. 7.90% for senior citizens, 8.05% for super seniors.

HDFC Bank Special FD rates

HDFC Bank: HDFC's special fixed deposit scheme is for 35 months. In this scheme, it offers an interest rate of 7.35 percent to the general public. The interest rate for senior citizens is 7.85 percent.

