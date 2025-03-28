user
user icon

SBI, HDFC, IDBI offering special FDs: THESE high-interest deposit schemes end on March 31

Special FD interest rates: The last date to invest in special fixed deposit schemes like SBI Amrit Kalash, SBI Amrit Vrishti, SBI WeCare, HDFC Bank 35-month Fixed Deposit, IND Super, and IDBI Bank Utsav Callable is March 31, 2025.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 28, 2025, 8:59 AM IST

Fixed deposit special schemes deadline

The special fixed deposit schemes of various banks may be discontinued or the interest rate may be reduced after March 31. Therefore, those who prefer safe investments can open an account in these schemes immediately. Senior citizens will also get the benefit of additional interest rates.

The last date to invest in special fixed deposit schemes like SBI Amrit Kalash, SBI Amrit Vrishti, SBI WeCare, HDFC Bank 35-month Fixed Deposit, IND Super, and IDBI Bank Utsav Callable is March 31, 2025.

article_image2

SBI Bank Special FD rates

SBI Amrit Kalash is a 444-day special fixed deposit scheme that offers the highest interest rate among all SBI fixed deposit schemes. Its interest rate is 7.25 percent for the general public and 7.75 percent for senior citizens.

SBI Amrit Vrishti is a special FD offered by SBI. It offers an interest rate of 7.10 percent to the general public and 7.60 percent to senior citizens. The country's leading lender has extended the deadline for the special FD several times.

The SBI WeCare special scheme is focused on senior citizens. It offers them an interest rate of 7.50 percent. The deadline for this has been extended several times.


article_image3

Indian Bank Special FD rates

Indian Bank:

Indian Bank has two special fixed deposit schemes - IND Supreme 300 days and IND Super 400 days.

The IND Supreme 300-day scheme offers an interest rate of 7.05% to the general public, 7.55% to senior citizens, and 7.80% to very senior citizens.

The IND Super 400-day scheme offers an interest rate of 7.30 percent to the general public, 7.80 percent to senior citizens, and 8.05 percent to super seniors.

article_image4

IDBI Bank Special FD rates

IDBI Bank:

IDBI Bank offers Utsav special fixed deposit schemes. It offers these with various interest rates.

In the 300-day special scheme, the interest rate is 7.05 percent. Senior citizens get 7.55 percent and super seniors get 7.55 percent.

In its 375-day special scheme, the interest rate for the general public is 7.25%. 7.75% for senior citizens. 7.9% for super seniors.

In the 444-day special scheme, the interest rate for the general public is 7.35 percent. 7.85% for senior citizens, 8% for super seniors.

In the 555-day special scheme, the general public will be given an interest rate of 7.4 percent. 7.9% for senior citizens, 8.05% for super seniors.

In the 700-day special scheme, the interest rate for the general public is 7.2%, 7.7% for senior citizens, and 7.85% for super seniors.

article_image5

Punjab & Sind Bank Special FD rates

Punjab & Sind Bank:

You must open an account in the 333, 444, 555, 777, and 999-day special fixed deposit schemes offered by Punjab & Sind Bank by March 31.

In the 333-day special scheme, a 7.20 percent interest rate will be given to general customers. 7.70% for senior citizens. 7.85% for super seniors.

In the 444-day special scheme, the interest rate is 7.30% for the general customer, 7.80% for senior citizens, and 7.95% for very senior citizens.

In the 555-day special scheme, a minimum interest rate of 7.50 percent can be obtained. Senior citizens get 8.00%, super seniors get 8.15% interest rate.

In the 777-day special scheme, the basic interest rate is 7.25%. 7.75% for senior citizens, 7.90% interest is given to very senior citizens.

In the 999-day special scheme, the interest rate is 7.40 percent. 7.90% for senior citizens, 8.05% for super seniors.

article_image6

HDFC Bank Special FD rates

HDFC Bank:

HDFC's special fixed deposit scheme is for 35 months. In this scheme, it offers an interest rate of 7.35 percent to the general public. The interest rate for senior citizens is 7.85 percent.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Indian stock markets open flat, experts predict cautious end-of-month trading AJR

Indian stock markets open flat, experts predict cautious end-of-month trading

India's economic surge: How GDP doubled to $4.2 trillion in a decade ddr

India's economic surge: How GDP doubled to $4.2 trillion in a decade

No odds no fear can stop willpower Gautam Adani hails employee's bungee jump on wheelchair (WATCH) snt

'No odds, no fear can stop willpower': Gautam Adani hails employee's bungee jump on wheelchair (WATCH)

Indian stock market: BSE Sensex opens in red, Nifty50 below 23,500 amid tariff pressure of US auto imports shk

Indian stock market: BSE Sensex opens in red, Nifty50 below 23,500 amid tariff pressure of US auto imports

How India handles e-waste: Recycling, disposal and future trends AJR

How India handles e-waste: Recycling, disposal and future trends

Recent Stories

IPL 2025: Purple Cap holder Shardul Thakur reveals turning point that rekindled IPL mindset after going unsold snt

IPL 2025: Purple Cap holder Shardul Thakur reveals turning point that rekindled IPL mindset after going unsold

Ford, GM Stocks Edge Higher After-Hours As Investors Digest Trump's Auto Tariffs: Retail Chatter Spikes Amid Mixed Analyst Views

Ford, GM Stocks Edge Higher After-Hours As Investors Digest Trump's Auto Tariffs: Retail Chatter Spikes Amid Mixed Analyst Views

CoreWeave IPO: Nvidia-Backed Data Center Company Prices IPO Below Earlier Range But Retail Calls It Fair

CoreWeave IPO: Nvidia-Backed Data Center Company Prices IPO Below Earlier Range But Retail Calls It Fair

IPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran eyes KL Rahul's record after crossing 1000 IPL runs for LSG during win over SRH snt

IPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran eyes KL Rahul's record after crossing 1000 IPL runs for LSG during win over SRH

Indian stock markets open flat, experts predict cautious end-of-month trading AJR

Indian stock markets open flat, experts predict cautious end-of-month trading

Recent Videos

Kunal Kamra's Top 10 Controversies: From 'Heckling' Arnab Goswami to 'Gaddar' Jibe at Eknath Shinde

Kunal Kamra's Top 10 Controversies: From 'Heckling' Arnab Goswami to 'Gaddar' Jibe at Eknath Shinde

Video Icon
Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Video Icon
Aamir Khan’s Rare Audition Footage for Laapataa Ladies’ Sub-Inspector Role Released – Watch NOW

Aamir Khan’s Rare Audition Footage for Laapataa Ladies’ Sub-Inspector Role Released – Watch NOW

Video Icon
Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Video Icon
Ram Charan Birthday Special: Top 10 Telugu & Hindi Hit Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!

Ram Charan Birthday Special: Top 10 Telugu & Hindi Hit Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!

Video Icon