Image Credit : stockking@freepik

From July 15, 2025, State Bank of India Credit Cards (SBI Cards) is changing the way it calculates the Minimum Amount Due (MAD). The minimum amount that must be paid each month on the amount used on the credit card is called the Minimum Amount Due.

According to the new policy, the MAD is expected to be slightly higher. Experts say this is likely to have a greater impact on those who frequently pay the minimum amount.