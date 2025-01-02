Relief for families: West Bengal to include 9 MORE items in ration cards from January

The West Bengal government has announced the distribution of additional ration items in January. Some items will be free, while others will be available at subsidized rates. Find out what additional items will be provided.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 2, 2025, 3:22 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 2, 2025, 3:22 PM IST

Good news for the middle class as the new year begins. Important news regarding ration items, especially for residents of West Bengal.

article_image2

The West Bengal government has announced additional ration distribution this January. A list has been issued detailing the additional ration amounts for each ration card.

article_image3

According to the list, 9 types of items will be provided in the ration. Find out how much ration each beneficiary will receive.

article_image4

RKSY-1 and RKSY-2 cardholder allocation: RKSY-1 will receive 5 kg of rice per person, and RKSY-2 will receive 2 kg of rice per person.

article_image5

Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY): These cardholders, the most economically vulnerable, will receive 21 kg of rice, 13.3 kg of wheat flour, and 1 kg of sugar in January.

article_image6

Additional allocation for special regions: Additional rations have been allocated for Junglemahal, hilly areas, and tea garden workers to ensure food security.

article_image7

SPH and PHH: Special Priority Households (SPH) and Priority Households (PHH) ration beneficiaries will receive 3 kg of rice and 1.9 kg of wheat flour per person.

