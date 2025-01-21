Reliance Jio price HIKE for postpaid plan: Rs 199 plan to be shifted to Rs 299; read details

Reliance Jio has increased the price of its popular ₹199 postpaid plan, surprising customers. This article details the price hike, the revised plan details, and other available Jio plans.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 11:31 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 11:31 AM IST

Jio Plan Price Hike

Jio's price hike follows a trend of telecom companies increasing tariffs. This move has prompted many customers to consider alternatives like BSNL.

article_image2

Jio Postpaid Plan

The ₹299 postpaid plan offers 25GB data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS daily. Jio's lowest postpaid plan now starts at ₹349.

article_image3

Jio Budget Plan

Jio's ₹449 family plan offers 75GB data and unlimited 5G access. Additional numbers can be added for ₹150 per month.

article_image4

TRAI New Rules

TRAI mandated separate plans for calls and SMS, but Jio has increased prices instead of offering cheaper options.

