Reliance Jio Postpaid Plan price HIKE By Rs 100, Impacts Existing Users

Telecom company Reliance Jio has increased the price of its cheapest postpaid plan by 50 percent. This plan will only be available to previously opted subscribers, and new users are offered the option to recharge with a minimum of Rs 349 plan. The price of the cheapest plan of Rs 199 has now been increased to Rs 299.

Reliance Jio postpaid subscribers have been getting the benefit of limited 4G data and unlimited voice calls in the Rs 199 plan so far, but now users will have to switch to at least the Rs 299 plan. That is, the cheapest plan is now Rs 299. It has been learned that existing users will be automatically migrated to this plan on January 23.

Benefits of Rs 299 Postpaid Plan: In the new Rs 299 plan, users will get the same benefits that were offered in the Rs 199 postpaid plan so far. This monthly plan offers users 25 GB of data for the entire validity period, after which, for every additional 1 GB of data, they will have to spend Rs 20 per GB. This plan only offers 4G data and users can make unlimited voice calls on all networks. If users spend more than 500GB of data, then after that they will have to spend Rs 50 per GB for every 1GB. Apart from this, Rs 1 will have to be spent per SMS for every SMS.

Choosing this plan will be a better option: Users who have been getting calling and data benefits in the Rs 199 plan so far will now be shifted to the Rs 299 plan. If you are one of them, it is better to choose the Rs 349 plan. Because this plan offers the benefit of unlimited 5G data to eligible subscribers. Apart from this, unlimited calls can be made. Also, users can send 100 SMS daily.

