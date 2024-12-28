Ration system alert: Major rule change from January 1, 2025 – Here's all you need to know

Major changes are coming to the ration system from January 1, 2025. The central government has announced several important aspects of this change.

Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 28, 2024, 10:22 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 28, 2024, 10:22 AM IST

Important ration system rules are changing from New Year's Day. Significant changes are coming to the ration distribution system from January 1. The central government has announced several important aspects of this change.

The central government has highlighted these special ration system rules to ensure food security for particularly disadvantaged families. Notably, from January 1, not only will rations be provided, but additional financial assistance of Rs 1000 will also be given.

The National Food Security Act will implement these special rules from January 1, 2025, to ensure food security for approximately 800 million people in the country. Who will receive these financial benefits? Ration card holders with valid cards will receive these benefits from 2025 to 2028.

Those who have completed KYC for their ration cards will receive these financial benefits. Those who haven't completed KYC will not be eligible for these benefits. Conversely, those who do not complete KYC will have their ration cards cancelled.

Income Limit: Ration card holders with an annual income of Rs 3 lakh in urban areas and Rs 2 lakh in rural areas. Those with a house or property of 100 sq ft or a four-wheeler are ineligible for these benefits.

