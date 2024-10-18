Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How to update Ration card KYC online and offline

    Ration card KYC is essential to ensure government benefits reach the poor and needy. It helps eliminate fake ration cards and remove the names of deceased individuals. With the KYC update deadline extended, let's see how to easily submit the required documents.

    article_image1
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 18, 2024, 3:11 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 18, 2024, 3:11 PM IST

    Importance of Ration Card

    Ration cards are crucial for accessing subsidized food and government benefits. Millions of beneficiaries rely on ration shops for essential commodities. They are also necessary for receiving festival packages and disaster relief.

    article_image2

    Ration Card Fraud

    Fraudulent ration cards and black market sales of subsidized goods hinder the reach of government aid to the truly needy. KYC updates aim to address these issues and ensure benefits reach the intended recipients.

    article_image3

    Ration Shop KYC Update

    KYC involves submitting identification documents like Aadhaar, mobile number, and address proof online or at ration shops. The deadline has been extended to December 31st to facilitate maximum participation.

    article_image4

    Online Ration KYC

    Due to the large number of beneficiaries yet to update their ration cards, the deadline has been extended. This measure aims to remove fake and deceased entries and ensure accurate beneficiary data.

    article_image5

    Online Ration Card Update

    Update your ration card KYC online using the official website https://tnpds.gov.in/ or https://nfsa.gov.in/sso/frmPublicLogin.aspx. Aadhaar and ration card details are required for the process.

    article_image6

    Easy Ration Card Update

    For offline KYC, visit your nearest ration shop with your Aadhaar and ration card. A simple fingerprint scan completes the update process quickly and efficiently.

