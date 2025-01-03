PPF to National Savings Schemes-Top 10 Indian Government Savings Schemes in 2025

The government revises interest rates for small savings schemes, often managed by post offices and banks, every three months.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 3, 2025, 11:39 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 3, 2025, 11:39 AM IST

Government Savings Schemes

Government savings schemes are considered a safe and reliable way to save money. These schemes ensure financial security for individuals and their families, often offering higher interest rates compared to regular savings accounts. By investing in small savings schemes, you can multiply your money. The Ministry of Finance revised interest rates for small savings schemes like PPF, NSC, and KVP on December 31, 2024. The interest rate has remained unchanged for the past four quarters.

article_image2

National Savings Schemes

National Savings Time Deposit Accounts are available in four types: 1 year, 2 years, 3 years, and 5 years. The Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) offers a higher interest rate for senior citizens. Deposits in the 5-year time deposit and SCSS are eligible for tax benefits under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

article_image3

NSC and PPF Schemes

National Savings Certificates (NSC) offer a fixed interest rate for a 5-year term. The Public Provident Fund (PPF) scheme is a long-term savings option with a 15-year maturity period and tax benefits.

Sukanya Samriti Yojana & Mahila Samman Savings Certificate

Sukanya Samriti Yojana (SSY) is a savings scheme for girl children, offering tax benefits and a higher interest rate. Mahila Samman Savings Certificate is a one-time small savings scheme for women or girls, offering a fixed interest rate with partial withdrawal option.

article_image5

Kisan Vikas Patra & Recurring Deposit

Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) doubles your investment in a specified period. Recurring Deposit (RD) allows regular monthly deposits with a fixed interest rate.

article_image6

Post Office Savings Account

Post Office Savings Account offers a basic savings option with a fixed interest rate and tax benefits on interest earned up to a certain limit.

